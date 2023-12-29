BMS bowls duo selected for Australian Deaf Games

Lifelong mates John Walker and Ivan Annear will represent Victoria in lawn bowls at the Australian Deaf Games.
The Ballarat Memorial Sports Bowling Club duo are in their final preparations for the 10-day event, which begins on Saturday, January 13.
Walker, 69, and Annear, 70, who have known each other since their days as youngsters at Ballarat's Ewing House School for Deaf Children in Gregory Street, are preparing for a busy schedule and they cannot wait to get started in the competition.
They will combine in pairs, and also play singles, and fours, with bowls played at Charlestown over six days from Sunday, January 14.
Annear is an experienced bowler at national level.
This will be his fourth time at the Australian Deaf Games and he is keen to add to his medal count, which already comprises one gold, two silver and one bronze.
While this will be Walker's debut as a bowler, it is not his first time as a competitor.
He was a silver medallist in tennis at the Games in Adelaide way back in 1993.
Walker and Annear each play Saturday and Tuesday pennant with BMS.
Bowls will be one of 15 sports at the Games, which also include athletics, basketball, beach volleyball, chess, darts, futsal, golf, netball, rugby 7s, football, swimming, table tennis, tennis and touch football.
There will be another six demonstration sports.
MEANWHILE, Creswick's new green has been completed.
This will result in a return of Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat pennant games to Creswick from the resumption of the season.
Players from across the Ballarat Highlands region will get an opportunity to play on the new surface in an open fours on Saturday, January 13.
Tuesday pennant starts after the mid-season break on January 16 and Saturday pennant on January 20.
