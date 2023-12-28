Free V/Line trains for New Year's Eve

While Ballarat's a great place to celebrate New Year's Eve - we're one of the few places that has historic bells to literally ring in the new year - there will be free V/Line trains after 6pm to get people to a giant celebration in Melbourne.
According to the Department of Transport and Planning, there will be extra V/Line services on the Ballarat line to and from Wendouree, and the free trains continue until the first train back to Ballarat on Tuesday, January 1.
Metropolitan trains, trams, and buses will be free as well, and extra services have been planned, but expect a crowd of at least 400,000 people across the city.
The state government advises getting to Melbourne early, at least before 10pm, to find a good spot for midnight.
There will be several party zones in Melbourne's CBD, including family-friendly ones with early fireworks and laser shows, plus a family-friendly celebration in Footscray Park with a free show from Regurgitator.
In Ballarat, several hospitality businesses will be open to celebrate the new year - The Mallow will be open on Skipton Street with live music and DJs, while Piano Bar on Sturt Street promises a dazzling extravaganza.
