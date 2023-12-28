The Courier
Free V/Line trains for New Year's Eve

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 28 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:22pm
A V/Line train outside Ballarat. File photo
A V/Line train outside Ballarat. File photo

While Ballarat's a great place to celebrate New Year's Eve - we're one of the few places that has historic bells to literally ring in the new year - there will be free V/Line trains after 6pm to get people to a giant celebration in Melbourne.

