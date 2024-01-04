Contaminated soil in Wendouree works to be removed

The City of Ballarat could have toxic soil removed from a Wendouree reserve as early as February.
A tender put out by the council in early November sought a contractor to remove and dispose of the soil from Ring Road Reserve.
The Ring Road Reserve tender is separate to the contamination that was uncovered at the Wendouree West Recreation Reserve building site for the Community Hub.
Soil remediation works were carried out at the Wendouree West Recreation Reserve in 2022 and the hub was officially opened in May 2023.
Council confirmed the mixture of clean fill and contaminated soil at the Ring Road Reserve in Wendouree is scheduled to take place in early 2024.
City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said the material has been tested and was classed as category C and D waste, which was "the least hazardous under EPA guidelines, as well as clean fill".
"The reserve is safe for continued community use. The impacted area is currently fenced to secure the site and prevent vehicle access," Ms Wetherall said.
A Ground Science soil testing report tested 48 samples from five sites on August 17, 2023, and found metals such as lead, zinc, arsenic, barium, chromium, copper, nickel and fluoride.
The results also found traces of fungicides, flame retardants, irritants, environmental and health hazards and acute toxins.
In the report, only some concentrations were in excess of EPA guidelines, which included arsenic, nickel and Benzo(a)pyrene, which is toxic and carcinogenic.
The council stated it was not known that the soil at Ring Road Reserve was contaminated.
The site was historically known as a dumping or temporary storage for waste soils by the council.
City of Ballarat acting infrastructure and environment director Vaughn Notting said the "mixture of contaminated and clean fill soil at the Ring Road Reserve in Wendouree is historic and likely to have come from a variety of sources."
"The community can be assured that the Ring Road Reserve is safe for continued use. The impacted area is currently fenced to secure the site and prevent vehicle access," Mr Notting said.
The Ring Road Reserve is Crown Land, which is managed by the City of Ballarat. As it is a reserve, no soil waste should be kept at the location.
The council was unable to comment on details of the cost and the number of tender applications as part of the tender procurement.
Once the tender contract is awarded, the stockpiles must be removed in 30 days, according to the tender application documents.
While the sites are separate, contractors working on-site at the Wendouree West Recreation Reserve encountered numerous large pockets of historical industrial waste, including an old asbestos pipe.
The council stated the Ring Road Reserve contains construction waste that has been deposited on-site.
The Ring Road Reserve contaminated soil is not the same contaminated soil that was discovered during the 2022 construction of the Wendouree West Recreation Reserve. This soil was safely removed and disposed of at an Environment Protection Authority approved site.
