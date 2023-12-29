Racing update: McEvoys at Burrumbeet, King Island, Bagot quest

Ciaron Maher and David Eustace begin the last month of their training partnership with a bid to land back-to-back Bagot Handicaps at Flemington.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
They tackle the New Year's Day feature with Herman Hesse and last-start Caulfield winner Ruling.
Maher and Eustace saluted in the 2800m staying test with San Huberto this year.
Eustace is preparing to leave Australian shores to train in Hong Kong - ending an all-conquering partnership with Maher going back to 2018.
Herman Hesse missed most of the spring and has not won since September 2022.
Tony and Calvin McEvoy will have their first Burrumbeet starts on Monday.
The Ballarat stable has three acceptors - with all to be ridden by Madison Lloyd.
They have Clear Mission in the Grow Better Garden Products Maiden, 1000m; first-starter Intrusive in the Eureka Concrete Maiden, 1350m; and Pontificate in the TB White & Sons Benchmark64 Handicap, 1350m.
The McEvoys have dominated on the Ballarat synthetic track since moving to Dowling Forest and then had a day out with a treble at this year's Ballarat Cup meeting.
Seeing them dominate at Burrumbeet would be no surprise.
The countdown to the second Miners Rest Cup on King Island on Saturday, January 20, is hotting up.
For the second season Ballarat trainers Henry Dwyer, Tony and Calvin McEvoy, Archie Alexander, Andrew Noblet, Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, and Stawell's Andrew Bobbin have sent horses to the Island to bolster numbers for its racing season before lining up in the Cup.
Noblet's Southern Jewel has been the best performed to date, with a third and back-to-back wins.
He chases a third win a row for trainer Rowan Hamer on Sunday.
Wholesome (McEvoy) and Prophet's Reign (Bobbin) are last-start winners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.