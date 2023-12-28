P-plater caught speeding twice within minutes

A P-plater was sprung speeding twice within minutes as police flood Ballarat for the holidays.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Victoria Police's Operation Roadwise has been going steady since it started just before Christmas, with a second P-plater losing their licence for high-level drunk driving.
State Highway Patrol Sergeant Dennis Basham, in Ballarat on Thursday afternoon, said there have been "good drivers and not so good drivers".
On Wednesday, December 27, a P-plater was caught doing 140kmh in a 110kmh zone on the Western Highway in Invermay.
"She lost her licence for three months and received a considerable fine," Sergeant Basham said.
Not learning her lesson, the same woman was caught "five minutes later" doing 80kmh in a 60 zone in McKenzie Drive in Wendouree.
Sergeant Basham said one drunk driver had been nabbed, also caught on Wednesday.
The driver, also a P-plater, was caught with a positive drink driving test when pulled over on Russell Street in Newington.
The P-plater said he hadn't had anything to drink since the night before, and allegedly blew a reading over 0.2.
Sergeant Basham said the breath testing sites can popup "anywhere, at any time."
With festivals being held around the region, he asked people to watch their speed when coming back.
"Pay attention when you leave if you've been up all night and certainly if you consume any alcohol or drugs - then you shouldn't be driving your vehicle," Sergeant Basham said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.