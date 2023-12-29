Overnight travellers increase in the region, bringing along their wallets

Ballarat's big events drew in an increased crowd - and with this increase, more people needing beds for their stays
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Recent data shows regional stays across Ballarat have increased from 2022.
Tourism Midwest released figures from October 2022 to September 2023, which showed twice as many visitors came for an overnight stay than for a day trip.
The data was released in December by the tourism body, which covers the City of Ballarat and the shires of Pyrenees, Moorabool, Golden Plains (south of Ballarat to Rokewood), and Hepburn (Creswick and Clunes).
Visitation for Ballarat's events increased by 24 per cent according to the report, with 97,000 overnight visitors.
Early December's Spilt Milk festival welcomed 40,000 visitors with many struggling to find overnight accommodation.
From Midwest Victoria Tourism's data, over the period surveyed, there were 1 million overnight visitors, which brought an estimated $478 million to the midwest region.
Most overnight visitors came from metro Victoria (39.3 per cent) or from regional Victoria (38.5 per cent).
The most popular times of year for an overnight stay was May, March and April.
Big events in Ballarat at the period include the Heritage Festival and the Begonia Festival.
Most people stayed at a friend's or relative's home, and 23 per cent stayed in a "standard hotel, motel or inn" and 6.6 per cent stayed in a rented house, apartment or unit.
The average person staying overnight was woman, visiting solo aged between 35 to 44 years old, and they'd be spending around $220 a night.
The most popular reason to coming to Victoria's midwest was dining out (57.2 per cent).
Earlier this year, City of Ballarat its report into events and tourism for 2022-23, and it showed a significant increase into visitation for the town's events.
Also in 2023, Ballarat was awarded silver in Australia's Top Tourism Town Awards and was awarded Victorian Top Tourism Town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.