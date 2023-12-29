Adam Trafford's best news photos of 2023

How do you take a portrait of one of the world's greatest portrait photographers?
It was a challenge that Adam Trafford met head-on earlier this year, meeting Platon for the Ballarat International Foto Biennale and getting an excellent set of news portraits.
Platon was one of several celebrities in Adam's sights this year, from rock stars like Paul Kelly and Billy Corgan to local heroes like Neil Para, whose family was finally granted residency in Ballarat.
Another challenge was photographing one of his favourite bands in action, when the Smashing Pumpkins stormed Kryal Castle.
Adam's exceptional photography helped tell the story of Ballarat this year, and there's plenty of emotion throughout his photos - check out the full gallery above.
You can see the rest of The Courier's best photos of 2023 below, and keep an eye out for Adam's award-winning sports photos later this week.
