Roosters secure former Bungaree player

A former Bungaree player is returning the Ballarat region to continue his football career.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Dakin Morris is one of two North Ballarat recruiting announcements over the Christmas-New Year period.
Morris spent 2021 and 2022 with the Demons in the Cerntral Highlands Football League - making 21 appearances. in the COVID-19 impacted era.
He played with Russell Creek in the Warrnambool District league this year.
Before going to Bungaree, Morris played with Heywood in the South West league and Hamilton in the Hampden league.
North Ballarat has also welcomed Noah Cockerell from Queensland.
The 18-year-old has spent his entire career with Cairns Saints, making his senior debut in 2020.
He has notched up 50 senior games and last year was also selected for a Queensland futures team, playing against Vic Metro.
Getting Morris and Cockerell comes hot on the heels of the BFNL runner-up locking in rejuvenated veteran Ryan Hobbs for another season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.