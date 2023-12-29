The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Recruiting

Roosters secure former Bungaree player

DB
By David Brehaut
December 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roosters secure former Bungaree player
Roosters secure former Bungaree player

A former Bungaree player is returning the Ballarat region to continue his football career.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.