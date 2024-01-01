How more opportunity for small businesses will create a vibrant Ballarat

Craig Mathieson thinks Ballarat will prosper if we are able to keep developing opportunities for young people and business.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
He said he was seeing a lot of positive infrastructure coming through to support them.
"It's really about opportunities and making sure that what we're developing in Ballarat is preparing for those young people," Mr Mathieson said.
"[We need to] prepare for a future that provides those opportunities, whether it be education, through commerce or experiences and social connectedness."
Mr Mathieson is The Y Ballarat's chief executive - formerly called the YMCA, the organisation runs youth centres and programs as well as kindergartens and swimming pools.
He has worked in the swimming space for most of his career.
Mr Mathieson came to Australia for love but with his background, a sport-focused country is an almost perfect choice.
"You know the UK has some good infrastructure and some ageing infrastructure, but nothing to what's here," he said.
While working in the swimming industry in Scotland on a one-year contract, Mr Mathieson met his partner, who was from Ararat.
"I had the opportunity at the time to come across to Australia with my partner - now wife," he said.
"I've never been back and now I am a citizen of Australia and Ballarat."
Mr Mathieson said he did not know a lot about the country when he moved here.
"Beyond the typical things, you think it's all desert and you don't know there is a snow season," he said.
"I came over here with my partner as a priority and then you learn about the opportunities that come with employment and quality of life."
Mr Mathieson decided to make Ballarat home because it was a perfect location between Ararat and Melbourne.
"The first few times I visited I'll always remember coming off the highways and driving down Victoria Street," he said.
"Now I say the weather is more up my street ... but it's a really up and coming regional city."
Mr Mathieson worked at The Y in Melbourne's north.
He spent nine months there and at the time was keen to get back into a higher level of swimming.
"I ended up back at swimming Australia for a few years, but I missed that little bit of connection to the community," Mr Mathieson said.
He said the ability to "connect and work for the community" is what drew him to The Y Ballarat.
Over his time in Ballarat, Mr Mathieson has seen paddocks change into thriving hubs of business and social connection.
READ MORE: 40 under 40
"We've seen a lot of businesses flourish within Ballarat but we will need to keep providing opportunities for new businesses to come along to really expand on what Ballarat is known for," he said.
"We're starting to see more business come through NDIS funding ... [such as] speech or play-based learning support."
Mr Mathieson said he had been able to keep encouraging new businesses through his role on the board of the Ballarat Business Centre.
"I've been fortunate that I've had a lot of opportunities, whether it's coming to Australia or roles at The Y, becoming a CEO and you get to that point where you're able to and ready to put something back in as well," he said.
"The business centre is about giving opportunities to new businesses ... maybe it's moving out of the back shed or the granny flat."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.