Adam Trafford's best sports photos of 2023

Sport is about more than winning or losing - it's also deeply emotionally charged, as Adam Trafford's stellar photos from the past year show.
Adam received a commended award for his black and white photo of Springbank footballers leaving the pitch in heavy fog at the Rural Press Club Awards, and highly commended in the Australian Community Media Excellence Awards.
There's a broad range of moments, big and small, from basketball and crickets, but his football photos particularly shine.
But really, all of his photos are rippers - take the joyous celebrations in the Creswick rooms with Gary Ablett junior, or pride in the GWV Rebels co-captains leading their team onto the field.
Check out all of Adam's sports pictures in the gallery above, and don't forget you can find more amazing photos from The Courier's photographers online.
