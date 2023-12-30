This year's high road toll brings extra concern for NYE

New Year's Eve will be one of Victoria Police's largest road blitzes for the year in an effort to ensure everyone gets home safely.
It has been a deadly year on Victorian roads, with 296 lives lost as of Friday, up almost 24 per cent from 2022, and the highest number of lives lost for the period in 15 years.
Across the festive season, Victoria Police has been running Operation Roadwise to catch drink and drug-drivers and speedsters, including one P-plater who was caught speeding twice in five minutes.
On Wednesday, the P-plater was caught doing 140kmh in a 110kmh zone on the Western Highway in Invermay.
"She lost her licence for three months and received a considerable fine," State Highway Patrol Sergeant Dennis Basham said.
Not learning her lesson, the same woman was caught "five minutes later" doing 80kmh in a 60 zone in McKenzie Drive in Wendouree.
A second P-plater lost their licence for alleged high-level drunk-driving the same day when caught on Russell Street in Newington.
The P-plater said he hadn't had anything to drink since the night before, and allegedly blew a reading over 0.2.
Police said intelligence showed there was "an increase in the number of drivers recording low-range drink driving readings (.05 - .069 BAC) in December".
Sergeant Basham said the breath testing sites could pop-up "anywhere, at any time."
With festivals being held around the region, he asked people to watch their speed when coming back.
"Pay attention when you leave if you've been up all night and certainly if you consume any alcohol or drugs - then you shouldn't be driving your vehicle," Sergeant Basham said.
The Victorian government has offered free V/Line trains after 6pm on New Year's Eve to get people to into Melbourne for celebrations.
According to the Department of Transport and Planning, there will be extra V/Line services on the Ballarat line to and from Wendouree, and the free trains continue until the first train back to Ballarat on Monday, January 1.
Roads and Road Safety Minister Melissa Horne implored people to travel safely and acknowledged the families, friends and communities impacted by road trauma in 2023, with 296 lives lost on Victorian roads so far in 2023.
She asked people to take responsibility for road safety whether driving, riding, or crossing the road.
"Road trauma is a complex challenge and sadly the contributing factors are not new - speed, not wearing a seat belt, drink and drug driving, high speed country roads, less safe older cars, multi-passenger fatalities and increasing level of travel on our roads," Ms Horne said.
With fatigue a major contributor to road trauma, people travelling long distances over the holiday period are being urged to get a good night's sleep before driving, allow plenty of travel time, drive to the conditions, remove distractions, and take regular breaks.
Data shows that lower-level drink driving and speeding, failing to obey road signs and distraction accounted for more than half of fatalities on state roads in 2023.
For some Ballarat-based entertainment, several hospitality businesses will be open to celebrate the new year - The North Britain and The Mallow will be open with live music and DJs, while Piano Bar on Sturt Street promises a dazzling extravaganza.
Victoria Police also want to deter anyone tempted to use illegal fireworks on NYE, warning this activity poses a real risk of serious injury and fire.
Anyone caught using illegal fireworks can face up to 15 years' jail and substantial fines.
