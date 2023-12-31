The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

Ballarat City FC getting freshened up squad in place

DB
By David Brehaut
December 31 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City FC coach Michael Trigger - upbeat about pre-season
City FC coach Michael Trigger - upbeat about pre-season

Ballarat City FC coach Michael Trigger is confident a strong pre-season will put a freshened and strengthened squad in good stead for the new challenge it faces next season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.