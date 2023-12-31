Ballarat City FC getting freshened up squad in place

Ballarat City FC coach Michael Trigger is confident a strong pre-season will put a freshened and strengthened squad in good stead for the new challenge it faces next season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
City FC will be lining up in Football Victoria's state league after finishing on the bottom of the NPL3 ladder this year.
Despite that finish, Ballarat picked up some momentum after Trigger was appointed mid-season - winning five games in a row after going through 14 rounds without a victory.
Trigger said there was not enough time at that point to make many changes.
"With a full pre-season we're getting the chance to embed the playing style we need. We're going to be able to set a strong foundation."
City FC has already had a practice match to round out a three-week block of training and will resume its pre-season on Monday, January 8, with the season to start in March with cup ties ahead of the opening home and away fixtures
Trigger said he was still in the process of finalising what would be a 22-strong senior squad.
He said retention had been a top priority, with the club retaining the talent they wanted, and ultimately would be adding 'six or seven" newcomers.
Trigger said they had already signed some recruits and was planning to make some player announcements once training resumed.
He said some of the signings were players who had started out on trial, while others remained on trial with final decisions on whether they were added to the squad yet to be made.
While unlike the NPL the state league had an open age reserves competition rather than under-23s as the second tier in each grade, Trigger said City FC would continue with the same model as it had in the NPL, with it reserves a development side.
He said this would allow the club to continue to progress players from its academy into open age.
Trigger said the whole approach was aimed at getting City FC playing at a higher level as it previously had.
Trigger's coaching panel includes Josh Romein, Jason Spirovski, Rick Romein and newcomer Josh Antonelli.
Tony Clayworth has left to coach Ballarat in state league five.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.