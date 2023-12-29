CHFL recruiting arrivals for 2024

There has been a constant flow of recruits to Central Highlands Football League clubs since the end of the 2023 season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
There is no doubt there are some clubs keeping their cards up their sleeves.
One thing is for sure, there are still more recruiting announcements to come in the new year.
Here's what we know so far about newcomers.
Dylan Clarke (Melton Centrals)
Blake Colley (Darley)
Jett Fuller (Darley)
Jordan Lingard (basketball - Miners)
Cooper Parsons-Jones (Darley)
Taine Powell (Darley)
Ayden Tanner (Darley)
Trae Van Leth (Darley)
Daniel Velden (Bacchus Marsh)
No player announcements
Corey Edwards (North Footscray)
James Lukich (East Point)
Dallas Martin (East Point)
Mitch McComb (Kyneton)
Joel Richardson (North Footscray)
Seth Barentsen (Ballarat Swans)
Jake Coxall (Lake Wendouree)
Jaske Greiser (Williamstown VFL)**
Jack Jones (Redan)
Josh McCann (Mt Clear)
Joel Ottavi (Williamstown VFL)*
Josh Price (Ballan)
Zacc Price (Ballan)
Ty Ward (Ballan)
*Had Buninyong as home club in 2023, but now committed full-time
**Playing with Williamstown, Buninyong home club
Jake McMickan (Redan)
Charles Patterson (North Ballarat)
Josh Pound (Woodend-Hesket)
Jacob Dyer (Maryborough Rovers)
Jacob Radlof (Royal Park)
Ben Dolan (Mooroolbark)
Lachie Grigg (Carngham-Linton)
Marcus Hottes (Wy Yung)
Geoff Lovett (Buninyong)
Matt Borzillo (St Bernards)
Matt Dean (Werribee Districts)
Cam Lee (Werribee Districts)
Trent Lee (Werribee Districts)
Chris Molivas (Werribee Districts)
Jordan Schroder (Northcote Park)
Jeremy Steen (Trentham)
Jordan Crone (Sebastopol)
Lewis Hodgins (East Point)
Austin Murphy (Waubra) did not play in 2023
Brad Whittaker (East Point) playing joint coach
Brenton Payne (Melton) non-playing coach
No player announcements
Shane Fisher - non-pllaying joint coach
Zac Grant (Redan)
Austion Hare (Sebastopol)
Tom McKechnie (returning) did not play in 2023
Tom Mitchell (Sebastopol)
Mitch Welsh (returning) last played in 2022
Kieran Collins (Tatyoon)
Jarrett Giampaolo (Redan) new playing coach
Liam Hoy (Redan)
Mitch McGrath (Ballarat Swans)
Tom Nash (Waubra)
Ryan Aikman (returning)
Caius Barrenger (Buninyong)
Sam Carr (returning)
Riley Fisher (Ballarat Swans)
Will Hamer (Lancefield)
Zac Jenkins* (returning)
Geoff Jolly (Western Rams)
Tom Lamb (Redan)
Lachlan Seed (Cavendish)
Mack Rivett (Old Scotch/Port Melbourne VFL)
Matt Cullinan (North Ringwood)
Tom Cullinan (Lexton)
Mitch McCrow (East Point)
Aden Nestor (East Point)
Mitch Walsh (East Point)
Josh Webster (Southern Mallee Giants)
Zak Bozanich (Oakleigh District)
Taylor Hall (Learmonth)
Mitch Harrison (North Ballarat)
Justin Kennedy (SMW Rovers)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.