The Couriersport
Home/Sport/CHFL
Recruiting

CHFL recruiting arrivals for 2024

DB
By David Brehaut
December 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Lukich's move from Waubra to Bungaree has been one of the biggest recruiting moves so far looking ahead to the 2024 CHFL season. Picture by Adam Trafford.
James Lukich's move from Waubra to Bungaree has been one of the biggest recruiting moves so far looking ahead to the 2024 CHFL season. Picture by Adam Trafford.

There has been a constant flow of recruits to Central Highlands Football League clubs since the end of the 2023 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.