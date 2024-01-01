A year like no other awaits Bridie Sterling, set to study in India

Bridie Sterling already knows 2024 will be nothing like she's ever experienced before.
The Federation University student will spend six months in India, completing her Bachelor of Community and Human Services at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, after being named one of six students to receive a prestigious New Colombo Plan scholarship.
She chose India as her base because of its diverse and complex social landscape, which presents a range of social issues beyond the scope of practice in Australia.
"India has the highest number of skilled migrations to Australia, so it is an invaluable experience to be able to strengthen person-to-person ties between India and Australia and to have a deeper understanding of Indian culture to bring back to practice in Australia," she said.
The scope of social work and the social landscape in India has long fascinated her and while she completes her studies she will also be looking for internship options.
"They've got such an interesting social landscape and ... a lot of interesting social issues that I think are very different to Australian issues, so I think it will be an amazing experience to witness and learn.
"Specifically with social work, India's culture has such a strong sense of family and community that's really important. Australia and the western world as a whole are very individualistic."
Ms Sterling is "a bit nervous" about spending six months solo in India, having only ever travelled overseas before as a teen with her family.
The New Colombo Plan is a federal government program to support Australian undergraduates to study and undertake internships in the Indo Pacific region to lift knowledge of the area in Australia.
But it will be a bittersweet trip, with the single mother leaving her young son with his dad while she completes her studies in India.
"It's a once in a lifetime kind of thing ... and knowing I've got only six months of my degree makes it a bit easier," she said.
Ms Sterling began her studies completing two years of an arts degree, majoring in sociology, but realised she needed a change.
"I really enjoyed that but I'm a single parent and realised a degree in sociology was not going to get me a job. I really enjoy learning about society and that transitioned into ways to help people, to give back to the community, and also support myself and my son," she said.
She is undecided which sector she wants to work in after graduating.
"I feel like my mind changes every six months what I want to do post-graduate," she said. "Maybe homelessness, maybe alcohol and other drugs, but frontline work is definitely where I want to be. I feel like my experience in India will probably shape my mind."
Federation University deputy vice chancellor (global and engagement) Carolyn Chong said the New Colombo Plan scholarship gave high-achieving students real life experience working toward their future goals.
"These scholarships provide our students the opportunity to help share our university's commitment to transform lives and enhance communities on the international stage," she said.
