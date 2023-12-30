Get fit and learn to swim for life's sake

This year has been a bad one for deaths by drowning. According to Royal Lifesaving Australia, there have been more than 21 such deaths since the beginning of December, more than the same period last year.
There has been a gradual rising trend in the number of deaths each year. As with so much else, class may play a part. Putting it bluntly, poorer people may find the cost of swimming lessons increasingly hard to justify as cost of living pressures increase.
In its annual report for 2023, Royal Lifesaving Australia said: "Drowning is increasingly an issue of social inequities.
"The drowning rate for residents of the most disadvantaged areas was 71 per cent higher than the drowning rate for the most advantaged areas. Financial barriers can have long-term consequences for children who grow up in families unable to access swimming and water safety education and skills."
The other group we should worry about are older people. Royal Lifesaving Australia said people aged over 45 made up nearly 60 per cent of those who drowned in 2022-2023.
It blamed a lack of fitness and more spare time on people's hands, saying: "Changing employment patterns, increased recreation by older adults and decreased swimming fitness may all have contributed to this concerning increase in fatal drowning for older adults."
Part of the reason behind the spike in drownings may be a lack of fitness after the pandemic. We were confined in our homes and that meant less exercise.
It also meant fewer visits to the local swimming pool for children at that crucial age when they take to the water and love it for the rest of their lives.
Royal Lifesaving Australia does also highlight some progress. Drowning deaths of very young children have fallen. This is because of tougher government regulation of fences around backyard pools.
So bad statistics can be made better.
But it is hard to legislate against getting caught in a rip, or going to sea in an inadequate boat, or being swept off a rock in rough weather.
Royal Lifesaving Australia advises: always supervise children; learn swimming, water safety and lifesaving skills; swim at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags; and avoid alcohol and drugs around water.
It is good advice. You should take it. And learn to swim. It's fun.
