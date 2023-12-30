The Courier
Get fit and learn to swim for life's sake

December 30 2023 - 11:00am
Learning to swin is an essential life skill. Picture by Scott Gelston
Learning to swin is an essential life skill. Picture by Scott Gelston

This year has been a bad one for deaths by drowning. According to Royal Lifesaving Australia, there have been more than 21 such deaths since the beginning of December, more than the same period last year.

