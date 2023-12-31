A bloomin' good idea for school holiday fun

Mark and Simone Dunne took a chance last year and planted their sunflowers early in the hopes they will be ready in time for the summer school holidays.
"It worked out pretty well," Mr Dunne said.
"Even though we have had a bit of rain."
The Dunnes run the Elaine Farmgate Shop along the Midland Highway.
This is the second year they have had sunflowers in an effort to attract more customers and offer something different, especially for the school holidays.
This year, Mr Dunne planted five hectares of sunflowers, including some crimson coloured flowers.
When the sun is out, he said there are often lots of butterflies around.
There were no sunflowers at the start of 2023, with the shop relocating further down the Midland Highway and the large amounts of rain, but the year before Mr Dunne said they had a large number of people come out to see the flowers in February and March.
The family are on a 550-acre farm with sheep and chickens.
Some of their produce comes back to the shop as well as other produce from the western region.
Mr Dunne said he hopes people stop by on their way to or from Geelong for an ice cream or a nice walk amongst the sunflowers.
Sunflowers are $5 and the Farmgate Shop is open seven days a week during January.
