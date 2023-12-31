Melody Cunningham hopes it's her turn in Burrumbeet Cup

Winning the Burrumbeet Cup has long been on the wish list for Ballarat trainer Melody Cunningham.
Could this be the year?
Cunningham believes Ziggi Rocks has the credentials to deliver and make amends for a near miss in the 2023 edition of the New Year's Day feature race when Harbouring finished a close second to Ashy Boy.
"It's like our hometown cup.
"I've wanted to win it for a long time," Cunningham said.
"We haven't always had the right horse. There's Ziggi this year and if I'd had more suitable I would have put them in too.
"Hopefully Monday's the day."
Ziggi Rocks has already provided a special moment for Cunningham, her husband Steve, and friend and jockey Jarrod Lorensini - winning the Phillip Sweeney Memorial Jerilderie Memorial Cup in September.
Cunningham and Lorensini, who was in the saddle, each rode for Sweeney and were eager to try to win the race.
Cunningham has been rapt with Ziggi Rocks, who joined her stable from South Australia in late 2022.
He has won four times and two starts ago finished second in the Tatura Cup.
"It took us a while to sort him out, but he's done a really good job."
The Burrumbeet circuit can be testing for horses seeing it for the first time, so a gallop on a few weeks ago should put Ziggi Rocks in good stead.
Cunningham said although barrier eight was not the best of draws, she expected him still to find the lead (as he did in the Tatura Cup) or at least sit outside the leader.
"That's where he needs to be."
Cunningham, who has three runners for the day, said the track was in great condition, with new grass cover excellent.
Fellow Ballarat trainer Patrick Kearney is pursuing back-to-back wins in the $30,000 Pacific Fuel Solutions Burrumbeet Cup.
He saluted with Ashy Boy in 2023 and saddles up Penshurst Cup third place getter Jack and this time.
Jackand has been a model of consistency and is coming off a fourth at Kyneton.
Ballarat's Thomas Carberry and Swan Hill-based Austy Coffey are other trainers aiming for second Burrumbeet Cup wins.
Carberry has his 2021 winner Diplomac Jack, who also contested the race in 2022, engaged.
Diplomac Jack has had three starts off an extended break and will strip fitter on a track he knows well.
Coffey won the Cup in 2018 with Vianden and on Monday sends around Nhill Cup runner-up Bannerton.
Monday's meeting features seven races, with the first at 1.34pm.
