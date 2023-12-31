The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Melody Cunningham hopes it's her turn in Burrumbeet Cup

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated December 31 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burrumbeet Cup runner Ziggi Rocks with trainer Melody Cunningham and her husband Steve after winning on the Ballarat synthetic track. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos.
Burrumbeet Cup runner Ziggi Rocks with trainer Melody Cunningham and her husband Steve after winning on the Ballarat synthetic track. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos.

Winning the Burrumbeet Cup has long been on the wish list for Ballarat trainer Melody Cunningham.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.