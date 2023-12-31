All set for national under-17 male cricket championship in Ballarat

Australian cricket's stars of the future will converge on Ballarat this week.
The city is the setting for the Cricket Australia national under-17 male championship, with all states and territories competing over eight days.
The carnival begins on Thursday, with four rounds to be played.
Ballarat Cricket Association will have plenty of interest in the championship with five representatives.
Darcy Aitken (VRI Delacombe/Golden Point), Zane Attard (VRI Delacombe), Lincoln Koliba (Brown Hill), Monty Maloney (Wendouree) and Jackson Jarvis (Ballan) have been selected in the 14-strong Vic Country team .
Aitken and Attard also play with Victorian Premier club Geelong, and Koliba with Dandenong.
THURSDAY (one-dayers 10am): New South Wales Metro v Northern Territory at Eastern Oval, NSW Country v Western Australia at Alfredton, Queensland v Tasmania at St Patrick's College, Victoria Metro v ACT at CE Brown Reserve, Victoria Country v South Australia at Northern Oval
FRIDAY (one-dayers 10am): New South Wales Metro v Victoria Metro, South Australia v Northern Territory, Tasmania v Victoria Country, Western Australia v Queensland, ACT v New South Wales Country
SUNDAY (one-dayers 10am): Victoria Country v New South Wales Metro, Northern Territory v Victoria Metro, South Australia v Western Australia, Queensland v New South Wales Country, Tasmania v ACT
MONDAY, JANUARY 8 (one-dayers 10am): New South Wales Metro v South Australia, Victoria Metro v Victoria Country, Western Australia v Tasmania, New South Country v Northern Territory, ACT v Queensland
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10: Round 1 finals
THURSDAY, JANUARY 11: Round 2 finals
