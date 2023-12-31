10 big projects we're excited to see finished this year

Ballarat's growth has not slowed down as more people flock to our amazing city, but even though some of the big projects like GovHub and removing the Norwich Plaza clock are complete, there's still a lot happening.
Here's a glimpse of what's ahead for the next year - note we're not counting some of the even more exciting smaller projects, like Pancho moving to Mair Street, on this list.
For many years, the people moving into the estates along Carngham Road have had just one shop - a service station near the police and fire brigade.
More businesses have moved in, including a car wash and kindergartens, but DTC is just so far away.
Not to worry - all those earthworks on the southern side of Carngham Road mean a new Coles supermarket is not far away, though it might not open until early 2025.
The first stage of the huge upgrade has been rocketing up on Drummond Street over the past year, but you ain't seen nothing yet.
Once this section, next to BRICC, is complete, work will begin on the really big part of the upgrade, which will take the main tower to 12 storeys.
New owners took the keys in July, and they have big plans - an application submitted to council shows off heritage brick work but with a fresh new look, and the total removal of the mustard-yellow cladding.
Sadly this also meant the loss of one of Ballarat's biggest clocks, but there's plenty to look forward to, with a new burger joint already booked into the new Norwich Plaza.
Council is also racing ahead to reopen the Bridge Mall to traffic, with shopkeepers noting - perhaps begrudgingly - that not only does it look good so far, but it's ahead of schedule.
The $10 million upgrade on Gillies Street is almost complete and ready to welcome students.
The project, funded in 2020, will modernise several buildings as well as upgrade the kindergarten.
Drivers on Creswick Road will have noticed the works on Market Street - in short, you'll be able to turn towards Armstrong Street, with the west-bound lane closed permanently.
Another 35 timed car parks are going in, as well as safer pedestrian crossings.
The Ballarat Library is also in the middle of a spruce up, which is set to be complete later this year.
Promised in the 2018 state election, Ballarat's own Foodbank Community Food Centre is almost ready to open in the Ballarat West Employment Zone.
In March, it was promised the centre would open mid-year, ahead of what was set to be a busy Christmas period.
A new kindergarten and plenty of support for Ballarat's growing population in the west is on its way, with the new hub in the Ballymanus estate not far away from opening.
The $9.9 million centre will also feature two community rooms, a meeting room, and associated staff facilities.
Speaking of booming growth in the west, a special centre for new parents is set to open soon in Lucas.
The centre will feature 10 residential units and four day-stay placements to help out families.
And continuing the health kick, St John of God Ballarat's immense new upgrade is picking up steam on Drummond Street.
A new cath lab has already opened, and a new intensive care unit, operating theatres, and in-patient ward are not far away.
This one is perhaps more of a question mark - despite being promised in 2018, it's been a long wait for the final of the six Keeping Ballarat Moving projects.
The state government promised a roundabout but works have been stop-start for the last 12 months - could we finally see a roundabout before the end of 2024 once work begins again in January?
