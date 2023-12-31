The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

10 big projects we're excited to see finished this year

AF
By Alex Ford
January 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat's growth has not slowed down as more people flock to our amazing city, but even though some of the big projects like GovHub and removing the Norwich Plaza clock are complete, there's still a lot happening.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.