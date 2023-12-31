Prizemoney parity for Maryborough Gifts | New Year's Day schedule

Maryborough Highland Society will offer the same prizemoney for its men's and women's gifts for the first time on New Year's Day.
Each of the first Victorian Athletics League feature sprints of the year will offer $15,000.
The parity fulfills a long-term plan by the society to have men and women competing for the same prizemoney.
The society confirmed in late 2022 that it hoped to achieve the goal by 2024.
Society secretary Nick Weaver said it was great to get to this point.
"We're super super happy about it.
"It's great to see it come together.
It's been a goal for us for sometime.
"It just doesn't happen. We thank our sponsors dearly as well as the highland society," he said.
Weaver said the next step for the club was to endeavour to find a major sponsor.
He said if this could be achieved, prizemoney could be taken to another level.
Weaver said as it stood all sponsorship predominantly came from Maryborough district businesses.
"We need to tap into that major corporate area - most probably one in the hospitality area."
The Maryborough Gift meeting has bounced back strongly after being interrupted by COVID-19.
It was called off in 2021 and 2022 before making a return at Maryborough iconic Princes Park.
As well as a strong athletics program the highland gathering features pipe bands, and highland sports and dancing.
Unfortunately woodchopping will not be part of the attractions on Monday, but the traditional girl on the drum parade does make a return.
$1000 open 200m
$1000 men's 400m
$1000 women's 400m
$1000 open 800m
$1000 masters 1600m
$1000 open 1600m
$600 women's 70m
$600 men's 70m
$600 masters 120m
$600 masters 300m
$475 under-18 mixed 400m
$400 under-18 girls' 120m
$400 under-18 boys' 120m
JESSICA Payne is backmarker for the Maryborough Women's Gift.
Jessica Payne will start off 2.75m with Gold Coast's Remi McLellan on 3.25m and Warrnambool's Grace Kelly and Heathmont's Zoe Neale from 4.5m.
Kelly is also a member of Ballarat Harriers.
Payne is one of the busiest competitors on the VAL circuit.
She has launched her season at Essendon by reaching 200m final and then ran at Geelong where she reached the women's 100m final.
McLellan has only made a few appearances - at Stawell in 2023 and Newcastle this season.
This is Kelly's second year in a row at Maryborough after making the women's gift final.
Misha Lizoguboff is an interesting entry, having last been seen at Maryborough in 2017.
She made her first VAL appearance in more than three years at Cobden in October.
10am: open 800m heats
10.24: men's 70m heats
10.41: women's 70m heats
11.00: under-14 mixed 120m final
11.08: men's 70m semi-finals
11.19: women's 70m semi-finals
11.30: open 800m final
12.05: masters 120m heats
12.28pm: men's 70m final
12.36: women's 70m final
12.46: under-18 boys' final
12.54: under-18 girls' final
1.31: masters 120m final
1.40: Maryborough Women's 120m Gift heats
1.57: Maryborough Men's 120m Gift heats
2.26: open 1600m final
3.20: Maryborough Women's 120m Gift semi-finals
3.31:Maryborough Men's 120m Gift semi-finals
3.42 masters 300m heats
4.52: women's 400m heats
5.04: men's 400m heats
5.28: masters 300m final
5.36: Maryborough Women's 120m Gift final
5.46: Maryborough Men's 120m Gift final
5.56: open 200m final
6.04: under-18 mixed 400m final
6.12: women's 400m final
6.20: men's 400m final
6.30: masters 1600m final
OTHER FEATURES
1pm: official opening - bands performance
2.36: bands performance
3.55: girl on drum parade
