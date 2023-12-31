Cooper Sherman pressing for national relay selection

Ballarat sprinting star Cooper Sherman continues his push for national selection when he steps out at the Maryborough Gift meeting on Monday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Sherman is backmarker on 2m in the Max Martin Memorial Maryborough Men's 120m Gift.
For the 19-year-old, competing on the Victorian Athletic League professional circuit is all part of hopefully getting him to the World Athletics Relay Championships in the Bahamas on May 4-5.
His coach Neville Down said on the condition that Australia qualified, Sherman was well placed to force his way into the 4x400m team.
"That's his best chance."
He said in the meantime it was all about maintaining a high level training program and competing whenever he could.
"He knows he'll get tough marks (in the pros), based on his times, and that he's up against it.
"It's not all about winning. That's not the expectation.
"It's not his main focus. He's using pro racing to work on his starts and running technique, and keep hungry competitively. If he picked up a big prizemoney along the way, well that's a bonus."
Sherman made his first VAL appearance in almost a year at Geelong in November - winning the 70m and finishing fourth in the 120m gift.
He plans to back up from Maryborough in the St Albans Gift on Saturday, January 6.
Down believes the 200m is his best chance at Maryborough rather than the 120m.
"He's best over 200m and 400m.
"The longer it gets, the better he gets."
The Victorian Track and Field Country Championships in Ballarat on January 26-28 are also on Sherman's program, as well as the state championships at Albert Park in February-March and the nationals on April 11-19.
Down said another goal for Sherman along the way was putting his name in the record books.
He has his sights on the Vic Country 200m record.
"That's the aim. He's knocking on the door."
Down said a sub-21 seconds would be elite, with only a few Australians capable of running that time at the moment.
He believes it is well within Sherman's sights.
"He's running really well at the moment."
Chris Vi from St Albans is striving to join an elite group by winning back-to-back Maryborough Gifts.
Vi will start off the 7m mark.
He won the 200m at Essendon in November.
Maryborough is part of the lead-up to the Ballarat Gift on Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.