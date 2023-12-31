Busy start to new year for Haddon, Smythesdale CFA volunteers

CFA crews from Haddon and Smythesdale, and career firefighters from Lucas, had a busy start to the new year with two early morning callouts in the city's south west.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Volunteers from Haddon and Smythesdale CFA stations had barely rung in the new year when they received a call to a grass fire on a property at the corner of Lacys Road and Vaggs Road in Ross Creek at 12.49am.
Hours later their pagers sounded again to alert them to a car fire at the corner of Sago Hill Road and Greenhalghs Road in Bunkers Hill about 5.20am.
They arrived to find a red three-door hatchback well alight.
Police were called and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
Despite a large number of illegal fireworks being let off as the clock struck midnight, police said Ballarat residents and visitors celebrating new year's eve were well behaved with no major incidents reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or can make a report at crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.