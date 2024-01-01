Enjoy the New Year's Day weather - we've got storms coming

A perfect New Year's Day for Ballarat will be followed by two days of storms.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Helen Reid said Monday, January 1 would reach a top of 28 degrees.
"Ballarat is looking at a good day, with a bit of cloud around," she said.
Ms Reid said a trough over Western New South Wales expected to makes its way to western parts of Victoria on Tuesday, January 2.
"We're expecting quite a stormy day tomorrow," she said.
"We could even have some warnings coming through."
Ms Reid said tomorrow "could not be as pleasant as today."
Wednesday will be another stormy day, with possible heavy rain.
The weather will be looking up again on Thursday, Ms Reid said.
"We're looking at today being a top of 28 degrees, then dropping down a couple of degrees and then back up again to the high twenties until the weekend," she said.
The BOM climate outlook for January expects above median maximum temperatures across Australia.
In Ballarat in January 2023 the average maximum temperature was 24.4°C and the lowest was 9.7°C.
The hottest temperature was 34.9°C on January 14 and the lowest was 16.1°C, four days later on January 18.
BOM seven day forecast:
Regardless of the temperature, always be sun ready by wearing a hat, sunglasses and clothing, applying sunscreen and enjoying shady spaces outdoors.
Download the SunSmart Global UV App for real-time, location-specific UV and sun protection advice.
