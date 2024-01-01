Ballarat sprinting mare Asfoora could be Royal Ascot bound in June

Sprinting mare Asfoora could become the first horse trained in Ballarat to compete at Royal Ascot after the five-year-old was invited to compete in the King's Stand Stakes (1000m) in June.
Trained at Miners Rest by Henry Dwyer, all being well with the five-year-old mare over the next six months, she will jet off for an international campaign to race at arguably the most prestigious racing event in the world, on its opening, and best, racing day on Tuesday June 18.
During the spring, Asfoora won both the group 3 The Heath and the group 2 Schillaci Stakes. She also finished second to New Zealand star Imperatriz in the group 1 Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley, herself running a race record, only to be denied by the Kiwi champ.
Dwyer said picking up an invite to Royal Ascot would allow the owners to cement her season plans, but the final decision of her competing overseas will hinge on how she runs in her autumn campaign at home.
She will start her autumn with the group 2 Rubiton Stakes (1100m), before she attempts to win her first group one in the Oakleigh Plate (1100m) Both are at her preferred metropolitan track at Caulfield.
Should she get to Royal Ascot, Asfoora will attempt to emulate the feats of fellow Australian sprinters Takeover Target (2006), Miss Andretti (2007) and Nature Strip (2022) who have all conquered the famous five furlongs.
Dwyer (pictured) said it was an honour to have a horse receive an invite to compete on the international stage, suggesting it would not be just a hit-and-run mission.
"Hopefully we will get that opportunity to head to England, that will likely be the first race for her over there, but there's actually a number of races we could look at, in Ireland or France that might suit her even more," he said. "There's a chance she could run in three or four races.
"It's not everyday you get a horse that has the quality to be able to get an invitation to compete in these big international races, it's quite an honour. I wasn't aware we might be the first trained in Ballarat to race there."
All being well, Asfoora could also be aimed at the Breeders Cup Turf Sprint in November in California.
