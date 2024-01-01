Ziggi Rocks on with the right Melody

A dream has come true for Ballarat trainer Melody Cunningham with her stable star Ziggi Rocks taking out Monday's Burrumbeet Cup (1800m).
A home-town cup was always the hope for seven-year-old gelding who has found career-best form this campaign, having won the Jerilderie Cup and also finished a close second in the Tatura Cup.
It was a bold front-running ride from apprentice jockey Sarah Field with her mount fighting off a determined challenge from equal favourite Bannerton throughout the final 600m of the race and the fast-finishing Jackand, also trained in Ballarat by Pat Kearney, who flashed home for third, just half-a-length behind the winner.
It was also a just reward for the trainer who just missed out on taking the event last year when Harbouring finished a close second to Ashy Boy.
"It's like our hometown cup. I've wanted to win it for a long time," Cunningham told The Courier earlier this week.
"We haven't always had the right horse. There's Ziggi this year and if I'd had more suitable I would have put them in too."
Cunningham had already seen one of the runners Let Her Rain take out the second race on the card, the maiden plate over 1000m, but the feature was something else for the trainer.
It was a day of drama at Burrumbeet with the races delayed for 45 minutes due to a concern with the track condition. The races were stopped after race three with the rest of the program pushed back after stewards and jockeys gave the all-clear for the event to continue.
Ballarat trainers were a dominating force on the day with five winners from the first six races.
The most impressive of the early winners was Andrew Noblet's Field of Jenni who destroyed her counterparts by seven lengths in a eye-catching maiden win. Other winners included the Mitchell Freedman and Matt Cumani stables.
