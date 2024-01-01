Sherman pipped at the post in Maryborough Gift final

Ballarat Harriers sprinter Cooper Sherman has just missed out on a huge pay day, narrowly beaten in Monday's Maryborough Gift final.
Sherman, who raced off two metres as the backmarker for the event, powered through both the heat and semi finals to qualify for the final, winning through to his semi-final with the fastest split of the day, a 12.389 second run.
He then bettered that run in the final, running a blistering time of 12.233 seconds, but was unable to match Frankston 25-year-old Lawson Power, who, off five metres, held off the fast charging Sherman to win in a time of 12.270 seconds. Chris Vi, off seven metres, rounded out the placings.
Earlier in the day, both Patrick Martin and Grace Kelly made it through to the semi finals of the their respective Gift's, but both were unable to progress to the final.
The women's gift was won by the ever-consistent Glen Waverley runner Cassandra Wang Lecouteur who won narrowly from Miriam Suares-Jury from Williamstown. Wang Lecouteur, racing off 6.75m, won in a time of 13.865 seconds, just ahead of Suares-Jury who raced of 7.5m, and completed the 120m course in 13.911 seconds. Backmarker Jessica Payne, off 2.75m, rounding out the podium.
