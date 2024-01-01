Off and racing to 2024 with fun from the Burrumbeet Cup

THE secret to a good day out at these races is to camp New Year's Eve across the road at the caravan park and get in early for trackside spots by the trees, racegoers say.
Numbers were building early for the running of the 2024 Burrumbeet Cup on New Year's Day.
In what has become a tradition for many, the real dash was on when the gates opened at 10am to ensure a good shady and sheltered vantage point for horse racing from about 1.30pm.
Ballarat's Towner family has made the camping spot and day out at the races an annual fixture for about seven years.
Friends Dale Mercer, Justin Kammerer and Shane Booth have been doing the same with their families, only they make the trek to the track early to have a chat and stake a spot for their families to join in when the action gets going.
Beaufort's Mel Anderson ventured to the Burrumbeet Park and Windermere Racing Club event for the first time in 2023 and returned this New Year's keen for the fashions on the field.
"This is country racing at its best," Ms Anderson said.
"It is a really good atmosphere - and we don't have work today."
Kerry Schaper has been coming to the track with family and friends every New Year's Day for about 25 years. They sit in the same spot every year, not far from the finish, and Ms Schaper said the event was always one to look forward to.
Naomi and Gareth Mizzeni, from Kooroocheang past Smeaton, found this was the perfect day out to celebrate Gareth's 50th birthday with family and friends.
While the 134th running of the Cup was set for 4.44pm, there was also plenty of family fun near the track to keep racegoers entertained.
This included a Kelly Sports activity area to promote physical activity and Mega Jumps' festival activities, including the flying swings, a miniature golf course and a racing-themed jumping castle that, when children were jumping on it, made the jockey on its top look like they were riding a horse.
