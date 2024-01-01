A grand day out at the Glenlyon Sports Day

Hidden talents were put to good use in Glenlyon to ring in the New Year.
Lauren Bryde loves the Glenlyon Sports Day and this year she took home the women's mineral water drinking championship.
Ms Bryde is from Invergordon, north of Shepparton. She said she was very excited to be in Glenlyon.
"I love sculling beer so it's good to see my talents be put to good use," she said.
"I came [to the sports day] four years ago, but circumstances have prevented me from coming back until now.
"I was bouncing in my car the whole drive down."
The day involving traditional events like woodchopping and horse racing, is a New Year Day tradition for many.
The event has been running since 1857 and each year money raised is given back to the community.
This year funds from gate entry will be donated to the Daylesford Hospital.
Glenlyon Sports Club president Damian Leonard said it was a good feeling to look around and see many people enjoying themselves.
Visitors come from all over the state, including north of Bendigo and the other side of Melbourne.
This is the eighth year Mr Leonard has been president, and before him his father led the club for 27 years.
"There's a good crowd ... quite a few people put in a lot of work so it is a reward for them for their efforts," he said.
"We have a beautiful setting here and [like to] make the most of it."
Gerald Coffey, Ian Fleischer, Mick Bolton, Ken Marshall and Ian Tori were acknowledged on the day for 50 years of involvement with the sports club.
