Median rental prices increase in Ballarat

The most expensive suburb to rent in Ballarat for 2023 was Cardigan, according to CoreLogic's rental data for December 2023.
Its median rent increased by 8.8 per cent over 2023, more than two per cent higher than the overall increase for Ballarat LGA weekly rent.
Smythes Creek had the highest rent price increase in 2023 at 8.9 per cent. The median rent is $468.
Overall, the Ballarat local government area had a 6.2 per cent increase in weekly rent costs, 1.9 per cent higher than the rest of Victoria (4.3 per cent).
There are more than 300 properties up for rental across the greater Ballarat region - with weekly rent from $200 for a one-bedroom unit in Sebastopol to $850 for a four-bedroom house in Cardigan.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said rent increases weren't as dramatic as they had been in the past.
"Although rental growth has accelerated, rents aren't rising quite as fast as they were through the worst of the pandemic, when rents were up 7.8 per cent over the 12 months ending October 2021," he said.
The most affordable places to rent in Ballarat were Redan ($374), Sebastopol ($386) and Wendouree ($389).
Housing prices decreased over 2023 for Ballarat but this hasn't translated into cheaper rent prices.
Median house prices in Ballarat over 2023 went against the national trend and decreased.
According to the latest data from CoreLogic the median house price for Ballarat is $557,769 - a decrease of 3.8 per cent over the past 12 months while the national increase was 8.1 per cent.
This could also be an impact of the low vacancy rate, which in the end of November was 0.8 per cent, lower than the rest of Victoria at 1.1 per cent.
"With vacancy rates holding low and little evidence of a rise in rental supply, it's likely we will continue to see above average levels of upwards pressure on rents across Ballarat in 2024," Mr Lawless said.
"Rents are rising faster than the regional Victorian average, where rents were up 4.3 per cent over the year, but compared with Greater Melbourne, where rents were 11.1 per cent higher over the year, local rents aren't rising as rapidly."
