Median rental prices increase in Ballarat

By Alison Foletta
January 4 2024 - 5:30am
Renting a house is more expensive by 8 per cent than it was 12 months ago.
The most expensive suburb to rent in Ballarat for 2023 was Cardigan, according to CoreLogic's rental data for December 2023.

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

