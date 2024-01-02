Moving on from an old, gold and cold Ballarat

Shannen Mennen thinks we have only scratched the surface when it comes to the breadth and depth of Ballarat's history.
"Growing up, there was a bit of a narrative in Ballarat of the old, gold and cold," she said.
"It was all about the gold rush. I'm very excited to see that's starting to change and we're looking at all different perspectives, not just the typical European colonists' narrative."
Ms Mennen said she is "pretty much as local as you can get with [her] Wadawurrung heritage".
"My parents grew up around here, I was born here and I've not really moved outside of Ballarat," she said.
Ms Mennen is a project officer at Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation.
"I get a whole range of things across my desk, often it's the things that don't fit neatly within a specific team," she said.
"For instance, we worked on a project very recently with Federation University and the City of Ballarat on the Yarrowee River - so a bit of history, and I help out with different seasonal activities as they come up."
Ms Mennen can also be seen in the community, opening events or conducting Welcomes to Country.
"For me it is a big visibility thing, making sure that people realise that we are still here and we do have continued connection and the value and importance of First Nations culture and Wadawurrung culture more specifically," she said.
"I think it's so overlooked, there is so much that we could give if only the community would sometimes let us in a bit more and be willing to acknowledge that."
Ms Mennen points to Women's Health Grampians, which is starting up a yarning garden in Barkly Square, as a great example of the community's connection with First Nations culture.
"It's this real sort of community hub where people are coming in and will potentially be able to learn about bush foods, botanicals and different native plants and what their uses are," she said.
"There is a real community interest - there's always that fraction of the community there that are a bit hesitant, maybe has a bit of a warped perception of our culture and what we're actually trying to do."
Ballarat's history is one of the things Ms Mennen loves about the city.
"There's so much heritage here, both First Nation heritage and also colonial heritage," she said.
"Walking down the street and seeing the old buildings, knowing you're surrounded by that history, there's so many amazing people here.
"We're such a multicultural community as well, which is something I've really grown to admire."
Ms Mennen studied education and arts at university.
She said she was more driven by the history and English side of the degree.
At the end of her studies she realised teaching was not for her and instead took a gap year.
"I didn't know what I wanted to do ... and I wanted to explore a little bit," she said.
"I saw Walt Disney World was running a cultural internship program and I thought it was a great opportunity for something different and to see the world and work for a massive organisation."
Her first time travelling outside of Australia, Ms Mennen worked alongside people from all over the world.
"To do it by myself was actually pretty terrifying but when I got there, I just loved it," she said.
"Meeting other people and hearing about all of their experiences and learning from people from all over the world was fantastic."
Ms Mennen has also participated in the Committee for Ballarat Future Shapers leadership program.
She was driven by the desire to do something about the issues her community is facing.
"The role that I'm working in, I'm constantly liaising with Community, I'm constantly seeing a lot of the different issues that our Community are facing," she said.
"The healthcare statistics and the education statistics for First Nations people can be quite appalling, there's a lot of stuff happening within our community that I wanted to see if I could help address, have some engagement with and maybe help resolve some of these issues."
