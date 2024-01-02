The Courier
Thunderstorm warning issued for Ballarat

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 2 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:34am
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a thunderstorm warning for Ballarat.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ballarat and surrounds.

