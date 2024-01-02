Thunderstorm warning issued for Ballarat

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ballarat and surrounds.
According the Bureau of Meteorology, a severe thunderstorm could produce damaging winds, large hailstones, and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding this afternoon, in areas including Ballarat, Daylesford, Maryborough, Stawell, Hamilton, and Castlemaine.
"A deepening trough over western Victoria and a very moist airmass is bringing a severe thunderstorm risk across western parts of the state," the warning states.
The BoM's radar shows heavy rain moving to the south-east towards Ballarat's western edge.
The State Emergency Service warns people should pull over if conditions become intense while driving, and never drive through floodwaters.
Ensure loose items outside like trampolines and umbrellas are secured, and move vehicles away from trees.
The next update is expected at 2.25pm.
At 11.30am, it was 27 degrees at the Ballarat airport.
