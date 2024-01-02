Not even this nasty break could keep our Liam White from RoadNats

HOMETOWN hero Liam White has been in a race against the clock to ensure he is in Ballarat and fit to ride after breaking his collarbone.
His added motivation is that this AusCycling Road National Championships has been pegged as the last for the city after almost two decades straight playing out in Ballarat and Buninyong.
AusCycling is yet to name where the championships will move but White, at age 29, was certain he would be past his prime should RoadNats return.
"That's half my motivation behind trying to get my body in as best condition as possible," White said. "This will probably be my last RoadNats in Ballarat - I'll still keep riding, but I don't know long term what will happen. If they do come back, I'll probably be past my prime."
White had been fighting for a clean sweep in the criterium in the Tasmanian Cycling Tour stage in Devonport in mid-November when he was in a crash with about 300 metres to go.
Five days later White had surgery to put a plate in his collarbone and about five days after that he was cleared to get back training on the bike.
White still claimed the tour's sprint classification - his first overall jersey in a National Road Series event.
It is the criterium and the elite men's road race White is eyeing up in the RoadNats, which start on January 3 with time trials.
White has returned from a holiday season training on the Great Ocean Road, having spent most of December preparing on Ballarat roads.
RoadNats in Ballarat and Buninyong has been a big fixture for White since battling through the junior ranks. he said this made it all the more special when reaching the elites.
White has proudly watch the festival transform and grow, adding in juniors and paracycling for titles as well as club championships in criterium racing.
He said this was far more than just the elites and it would be sad to see this all leave the region.
"Realistically in trying RoadNats somewhere else people might see Ballarat has run it well," White said. "It will be interesting to see if other places can facilitate the crowds and generate the atmosphere as good as Ballarat.
"In 2019 RoadNats was at its peal - last year was good but crowds were still down from the pandemic - and it took a long time for Ballarat to work out what works well and what doesn't.
"...Nationals are a wanted product. I just don't think others realise the extent of what goes into it."
White will be in action with his brother Nick, the 2019 men's under-23 road race champion, from criterium action in Sturt Street on Friday evening, January 5.
