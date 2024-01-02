The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Not even this nasty break could keep our Liam White from RoadNats

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 2 2024 - 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat cyclist Liam White is back from injury to tear up Buninyong in the AusCycling Road National Championships one last time. Main picture by Luke Hemer
Ballarat cyclist Liam White is back from injury to tear up Buninyong in the AusCycling Road National Championships one last time. Main picture by Luke Hemer

HOMETOWN hero Liam White has been in a race against the clock to ensure he is in Ballarat and fit to ride after breaking his collarbone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.