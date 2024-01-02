Immense storm strikes Ballarat

Day two of 2024 was met with wild weather in Ballarat, which left some households without power overnight.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Just before 1pm on Tuesday, after a bright and beautiful summer morning, a storm rolled over Ballarat.
The temperature, which had reached about 28 degrees, dropped in 17 degrees in half an hour as Ballarat and surrounds were met with wind, rain, thunder and lightning.
Wendouree, Miners Rest, and Buninyong were all hit with power outages, and numerous trees down were reported.
A Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) spokesperson said from 9am to 3.30pm on Tuesday, VICSES Ballarat Unit volunteers received 123 requests for assistance.
Most were for Sebastopol with 38 calls, 15 in Buninyong and 13 from Mount Clear.
"This represents more than half of the total requests for assistance received (233) (across the state)," the spokesperson said.
The requests were mostly for either flood-related incidents (51), trees down (51) or building damage (19).
VICSES Ballarat Unit was one of 31 VICSES units activated across the state.
Powercor reported Ballarat as the hardest hit area for outages in its network, with 13,000 people without power.
About 4pm Tuesday, Powercor warned some houses may be without power overnight due to the volume of outages.
The company advised to keep an eye on its website to stay updated.
These outages were caused by 39 faults, including trees brought down in the wind which caused damage to parts of the network, while lightning also impacted electricity infrastructure.
Powercor crews are out in the afternoon and evening to fix the damage and restore power.
Flooding was reported in Warrenheip Street and Union Street in Buninyong, Smythes Road in Delacombe, and Bect Street in Sebastopol.
In Buninyong, Sally Missing found her garden, garage and street engulfed in rain water.
She said her neighbourhood in Eyre Street was filled with gushing water.
"We had flooding two or three years ago but not quite this bad," Ms Missing said.
She said there was little they could do to stop the water.
Ms Missing said last time they had flooding, they had reported it to the City of Ballarat council, which had then completed some drainage works.
"But obviously the drainage works are totally inadequate of this sort of flooding," she said.
Ms Missing was also without power and said she would need to assess the damage once the rain stopped.
"The water is running down the street really fast and down the driveway," she said.
"It's pretty unsafe."
For Wednesday, January 3, more storms are expected, with a top temperature of 27 degrees.
AS IT HAPPENED:
Update 3pm:
There are still some 100 incidents across Ballarat being attended tom with trees down across the area including Ballarat East, Delacombe, Sebastopol and Redan.
Rain has eased since it bombarded Ballarat at around 12.40pm, but more rain can be expected.
There is rain and thunderstorms expected on Wednesday, January 3 as well.
Update 2.45pm:
A powerline is down on Humphrey Street North.
The BOM's radar was still showing rainfall across Ballarat up until around 3.30pm.
Further update 2.30pm:
Powercor have reported some 20,000 people without power thanks to the January 2 storm, most of them in Ballarat.
Thunderstorms have brought down trees and caused damage to parts of the network, while lightning has also impacted electricity infrastructure.
Ballarat and surrounding communities are the hardest hit areas, with around 13,000 customers without power.
Other areas impacted include Hamilton, Ararat, Horsham, Maryborough and Geelong.
"Our crews will continue to work to have power restored throughout the afternoon and evening," a Powercor spokesperson said.
Update 2.30pm:
A Buninyong resident said they've never had flooding this badly as their garden, garden and street have turned into a creek.
Sally Missing said her neighbourhood in Eyre Street was now filled with gushing water.
"We had flooding two or three years ago but not quite this bad," she said.
Ms Missing said she wouldn't be surprised if it was 50mm of water.
"There was very little we could do, we didn't have sandbags available," she said.
Ms Missing said last time they had flooding, they had reported it to the City of Ballarat council who had then completed some drainage works.
"But obviously the drainage works are totally inadequate of this sort of flooding," she said.
Ms Missing was also without power and said she would need to assess the damage once the rain stopped.
"The water is running down the street really fast and down the driveway," she said.
"It's pretty unsafe."
Update 2.10pm:
VicEmergency warns the thunderstorm is continuing to move east from Ballarat, and is expected to hit Melbourne this afternoon.
More flash flooding is likely in the afternoon.
The official Bureau of Meteorology rain gauge at the Ballarat airport has so far recorded 15.4mm of rain since 9am.
Update 2pm:
There has flooding reported in Warrenheip Street and Union Street in Buninyong, Smythes Road in Delacombe, Bect Street in Sebastopol - just a few of over 100 incidents in the area.
The rain continues to lash the area with Smythes Creek residents reporting upwards of over 30mm.
It's currently 16.9 degrees.
Update 1.30pm
According to a Powercor spokesperson, Ballarat has been the hardest hit area in their network for power outages.
There are 39 faults across the area leaving 13,000 people without power.
There are 73 incidents in Ballarat central according to Vic Emergency.
Earlier:
Ballarat was hit by stormy weather just after 12.30pm on Tuesday, January 2.
Already power is out at several houses across Ballarat East, Wendouree, Miners Rest, according to Powercor's live outage site.
Hail has been reported in Smythes Creek.
Powerlines are down in Yankee Flat Road in the outskirts of Buninyong.
Water is over the roads at Drummond and Webster Street.
Trees down reported by Vic Emergency in Sebastopol and Wendouree.
The storm is anticipated to stick around for a while, the BoM's radar shows heavy rain moving to the south-east towards Ballarat's western edge.
The temperature has also dropped from the high 20s to 17 degrees as of 1.15pm.
The State Emergency Service warns people should pull over if conditions become intense while driving, and never drive through floodwaters.
Ensure loose items outside like trampolines and umbrellas are secured, and move vehicles away from trees.
Updates to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.