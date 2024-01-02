New container deposit depot off to slower start during holiday period

Ballarat's newest container deposit scheme depot, which allows for the fast sorting of large numbers of containers for recycling, has had a slower than expected start.
McCallum Disability Services' second container deposit depot began operations on December 27 at 6 Neerim Crescent in Mitchell Park and is processing 15,000 to 20,000 containers a day.
Their first depot, at 8 Butt St, Canadian, which began operating on the first day of Victoria's CDS on November 1, in contrast is handling about 50,000 items a day.
McCallum chief executive Matt Vallance said anyone wanting a quick turnaround for their recycling should head to Mitchell Park.
"If you want to get in and out quickly, then Neerim Crescent is the location you want to get to."
Late morning on Tuesday there were 10 cars waiting at the Canadian depot, where long lines of cars are a common sight, and just one waiting at the new site.
"Mitchell Park is steady, but it's quieter than we thought it was going to be." Mr Vallance said.
"We thought it would be either feast or famine, with a lot of Ballarat people either going to the river or beach straight after Christmas. It's been slower than we would have hoped but that's not surprising."
Mr Vallance said as people start to return from their holidays at the end of the week and throughout the rest of January they expect numbers will ramp up at the new site.
"There's still quite a fair bit of socialising to do over summer and we are lucky the Ballarat community has really got behind the scheme and supporting us."
Each depot employs about 10 workers with disabilities, and Mr Vallance said the new jobs were making a big difference to the employees.
"They are all loving it. A lot of the guys and girls have worked with us, for some of them up to 30 years. It's a new challenge to them.
"A lot like to stick to routine and do the same thing over and over so this has been a challenge for them. A lot of the work historically may have been off site in a shed now they are meeting customers, learning customer service and experience - it's really positive and great for their growth and development."
