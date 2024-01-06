Ballarat astrophysicist probing origins of life, and gender equality in science

The clear country skies that Emma Ryan-Weber remembers as a child around Ballarat catapulted her into a career as a world-renowned astrophysicist and a champion of women in STEM.
Professor Ryan-Weber grew up in Ballarat and was always fascinated with the night sky - now those same twinkling stars are a focus of her research to unlock some of the fundamentals of life on Earth.
In addition to the astrophysics research group she runs at Swinburne University, which is focused on detecting atomic elements in the early, distant universe, Professor Ryan-Weber is also director of the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for All Sky Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions, known as ASTRO 3D, which brings together about 300 researchers spread across nine Australian universities.
"We are looking at trying to understand the universe as a whole, from the Big Bang through to the present day," she said.
"The other thing we set out to do at the start of our centre about six years ago was to set a goal that in five years we would like gender parity - an equal number of men and women in our centre from PhD students through to professors," she said.
They were starting off a base of about 30 per cent women, and battling against the norm in a heavily male dominated sector. In Australia, women hold fewer than one in five senior positions in astronomy and about one in three PhD positions.
Through a combination of different recruiting and diversity approaches, drawing together methods known from sociology and psychology, last year they achieved parity which was celebrated widely among scientific circles and science media.
It's a long way from her childhood in Ballarat and studies at Loreto College.
"When I was 10, Dad took me out to see Halley's Comet in 1986 - looking up at the sky seeing that, and we'd go to the Ballarat Astronomical Society at the Observatory," she said.
"I had a really firm idea of what I wanted to do from a pretty early age. Growing up in the country you are more aware of the night sky, you can actually see the sky and I think it makes a difference in terms of inspiring young people to look up and ask some of those big questions."
In year 10 she won an essay competition to be one of two students to represent Australia at a space camp in the US - a win which saw her featured on the front page of The Courier.
Even as a teen she was aware of the lack of girls in science and was looking forward to meeting others with similar interests.
"From (Loreto) I went to Melbourne University and did a science degree majoring in physics. I stayed there for my PhD and from there got a job in the UK working at the Institute of Astronomy at Cambridge for about five years."
While her PhD was mainly in radio astronomy using the Parkes radio telescope, at Cambridge she had access to some of the biggest telescopes in the world including the Keck Observatory in Hawaii and the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.
With a daughter born while in the UK, she started looking for jobs back in Australia and landed her current role - teaching, researching and coordinating students at Swinburne Institute of Technology.
"I have my own research group in particular looking at the way chemical elements evolve in the universe," Professor Ryan-Weber said.
"Back in the Big Bang, 14 billion years ago, hydrogen and helium were created in the Big Bang but we have to wait until the first stars form, and then inside in the engine of these stars, are created carbon, oxygen and other elements.
"We are looking at the early elements of carbon and oxygen, how they were formed in the universe and their evolution to today."
She said astrophysics was fundamentally about understanding where we come from.
"There's no bigger question that you can ask as a human being than where did we come from? Why are we here, how did we get here? The oxygen you breathe every day, the carbon that make up our bodies, our trees, our Earth, all that started inside a star - so to understand where humans come from, we need to understand the chemical elements."
While trying to answer the big questions of the past, Professor Ryan-Weber also has a keen eye to the future and encouraging more girls into science.
She was in Ballarat early last year to give a school holiday talk at the Ballarat Observatory, and returned in November to be part of the final showcase for the Ballarat Tech School's Girls in STEM program.
"I know how much role models make a difference in terms of being able to see what you can be," she said.
In her own career, and particularly while she was studying at university, she has looked up to other women and that has become even more important since becoming a mother.
"Having those role models throughout my career, and especially when it comes to having a family ... you can still get to the top," she said.
"That's something we've embraced at Astro3D, bringing your whole self to the role - just be who you are in the role and that's made the world of difference in terms of not only gender diversity but diversity on all axes."
