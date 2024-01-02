More rain coming after Ballarat hammered on Tuesday

After Tuesday's storm which left streets flooded and thousands without power - more rain is on the way.
The Bureau of Meteorology hasn't issued a warning but has forecast a high chance of rain Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
There is also a chance of another severe thunderstorm and up to 10mm of rainfall.
Thousands of people lost power yesterday, with Ballarat the hardest hit area in the Powercor network.
These outages were caused by a number of faults like trees brought down in the wind which caused damage to parts of the network, while lightning also impacted electricity infrastructure.
Due to the amount of power outages, some places still don't have power restored.
The Victorian State Emergency Services were called out to 51 fallen trees around the Ballarat area.
On Tuesday, the official BOM rain gauge at the Ballarat airport recorded 17.8mm of rain since 9am.
At 9.30am in Ballarat, it's grey and humid and currently 21.1 degrees with an expected maximum of 29 degrees.
