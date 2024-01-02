The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

More rain coming after Ballarat hammered on Tuesday

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
January 3 2024 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ominous storm rolling into Ballarat on Tuesday, January 2. Picture by Alison Foletta
The ominous storm rolling into Ballarat on Tuesday, January 2. Picture by Alison Foletta

After Tuesday's storm which left streets flooded and thousands without power - more rain is on the way.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.