What an Australian-born queen might mean for Ballarat's 'Viking' Dane

"NOT a royalist as such", Ballarat's Bo Bergstrand is still keeping an interested watch on the historic upheaval playing out in the nation where he was born.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark's shock New Year's Eve speech has put into action what is understood to be the first Danish sovereign to abdicate in 500 years. Previously the now-83-year-old had hinted she had intended to reign for life but has stepped down largely for health reasons.
In her place, the queen's son Crown Prince Frederik and his Australian-born wife, Crown Princess Mary, will ascend to the throne.
Mr Bergstrand moved to Australia about 20 years ago - he, like the Crown Prince, had met and married an Australian girl about the same time. He had heard about the abdication mostly via friends.
"When something big is happening in Denmark I am interested - just like an Australian might not be a royalist but interested in big events with the British royal family," Mr Bergstrand said.
But he did not expect the same levels of pomp and ceremony for the Danish change as the world witness with the British coronation of King Charles III in May 2023.
"I've always thought in Denmark the royals, they are a lot more laid back and down to earth - just look at the wedding of Frederik and Mary.
"When Frederik and [his younger brother] Joachim were younger you would see them out eating pizza. This is probably not something they could do much now."
Mr Bergstrand said Ballarat felt similar to Denmark in that people were nice and laid-back and the city felt a "bit country" in that you often run into people you knew. He also quipped the constantly changing weather had long made him feel at home.
The Grampians Health occupational health and safety worker created a commercial kitchen to launch Viking Bread, making Danish varieties such as dark and light rye, sourdough and dark walnut sourdough.
His bread is sold online, ships interstate and supplies Ballarat eateries, such as restaurant Peasant.
"It started because I didn't feel like I could get proper bread. It's like an Australian unable to buy and eat Vegemite," Mr Bergstrand said. "It's designed to last and that's why I can send it interstate."
Whether the interest in Danish culture and royalty will grow in Australia with the soon-to-be Her Majesty Queen Mary remains to be seen.
The ascension will take place on January 14.
