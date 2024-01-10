Future of Ballarat Japanese restaurant unclear

A popular Ballarat eating spot may be closed after the business went into voluntary administration.
Sturt Street restaurant Okami is a part of a network of 50 restaurants Australia-wide, which in December entered voluntary administration with Grant Thornton.
Grant Thornton financial advisor Philip Campbell-Wilson, who will oversee the administration, said the Okami entities will remain open while further work is done to try to salvage the operations.
"Based on our initial discussions with the founder of the Okami business, they believe there has been a lag effect from the COVID-19 pandemic combined with inflationary pressure on costs which has led to a decline in sales and escalated operational costs," he said.
"Our investigations on this point have only commenced."
The administration's investigation could take up to a year.
Okami Ballarat, like the other locations across Australia, offer all-you-can-eat Japanese food for $39.80.
Work will continue to see how the future of the business might be salvaged whether a buyer is found, or some or all entities are closed, including the Ballarat location.
A management agreement between the administrators and Okami Distribution is underway which is why the restaurant can continue to trade, despite an unknown future.
Mr Campbell-Wilson said Grant Thornton are committed to funding the pre-appointment wages, ensuring that all employee wages are up to date.
A preliminary review of the companies' financial position by the administrators suggests that the primary creditors are likely to be the tax office and related entities, although this is subject to further detailed investigation.
