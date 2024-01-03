'Every door, every window, everywhere': Family left heartbroken after house flooded in minutes

Among ruined furniture and carpet, baby books and photo albums were also lost when a Sebastopol house was flooded in Tuesday's storm.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Lisa Vowles said it was a matter of minutes when things went from bad to worse at her home.
Ballarat was hit heavy with a storm on January 2 which left thousands without power, flooding across the region and dozens of trees felled.
Ms Vowles said in the 13 years she and her family have been in Sebastopol, they had been flooded in their street and their front garden several times.
"We said it was going to get worse one day and we're going to get hit hard, and this is the year it did," she said.
"It came in every door, every window, everywhere throughout the house."
Ms Vowles said her two 16-year-old daughters were trying to keep the water out of the house when Ms Vowles was on her way home from work as the storm was hitting at around 12.30pm Tuesday.
"It went from bad to worse in about 15 minutes," she said.
"All our carpet is gone, we had people here last night until midnight sucking the water out of the carpet and then coming back later to rip it up.
"All the carpet underlays have all gone, we have damaged furniture and some photos and baby books are now gone. They were in a cardboard box in a wardrobe."
As the storm was approaching, Ms Vowles daughters were picking up what they could to keep safe, she said everything they have was now piled into rooms and her daughters had no where to sleep.
"I'll have to send them off to relatives for a few nights," she said.
Ms Vowles and her husband had to take time off work to deal with the mess.
"I've never had to submit a house claim before," she said.
"I don't know how much longer it will be until we get new carpet or flooring."
Ms Vowles said the family had only just taken down the Christmas decorations and done a big clean up.
"It was looking so clean and tidy, now it looks like an episode of Hoarders," she said.
"It's just really exhausting."
Ms Vowles said they left a message for Victoria State Emergency Services but no one came - Ballarat had more than 100 callouts on Tuesday.
"We have no one coming to help, it was just us," she said.
The power has been in and out at their home, Ms Vowles added.
"We've used every single towel and sheet in the house. We're constantly washing and drying towels, so we're going to have a massive power bill at the end of this as well."
Ms Vowles said the family was meant to go on holiday in two weeks but now wasn't sure that would happen now.
She said she was frustrated because her neighbours had reached out to the City of Ballarat council to address drainage issues.
Other residents also complained of a lack of proper drainage, such as Sally Missing from Buninyong.
Ms Missing said she had gushing water down her street and in her front garden, coming into her garage as well.
The council's acting infrastructure and environment director Vaughn Notting said the council had addressed a drainage problem in Eyre Street in Buninyong on Tuesday where a grate had been blocked from debris from the rain.
"An excavator was used on the day to clear the debris and get the drain flowing again," he said.
Mr Notting explained when Ballarat has a significant amount of rain in a short period there are locations where the drainage system can be temporarily overwhelmed, but in most cases for those areas that are affected, the drains quickly clear away the water once the heavy rain has stopped.
"Any areas that are inundated with water for an extended period are addressed either through our maintenance team, where remediation works will resolve the problem or via our drainage engineers, who review engineered solutions to provide a better outcome in future events," he said.
"We are continuing work on our annual drainage program, which includes proactive pit and pipe clearing, responsive works, management of our open drains network and replacement of infrastructure."
In the budget for 2023-24, $1.77 million has been earmarked for drainage projects, and Mr Notting said some are focused on certain areas of the community experience during storm events, including Miners Rest and Cardigan Village.
"We've also included additional funds of $150,000 in the 2023-24 budget to begin mapping the existing underground drainage network to determine its condition and allow our stormwater engineers to review the capacity of the infrastructure," he said.
"This exercise will better inform our annual program of works for future upgrades and will focus on high priority areas."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.