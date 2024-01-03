The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

The key factor why these cyclist feel home-like advantage for RoadNats

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 4 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team BridgeLane riders Talia Appleton, Nicole Duncan and Lillee Pollock say they can feel the hometown-like support from Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford
Team BridgeLane riders Talia Appleton, Nicole Duncan and Lillee Pollock say they can feel the hometown-like support from Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford

THEY might hail from interstate, but Nicole Duncan and Lillee Pollock with Melbourne's Talia Appleton feel they have hometown support in Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.