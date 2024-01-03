The key factor why these cyclist feel home-like advantage for RoadNats

THEY might hail from interstate, but Nicole Duncan and Lillee Pollock with Melbourne's Talia Appleton feel they have hometown support in Ballarat.
The reason: Pat Shaw.
The trio are part of Team BridgeLane, a women's program founded by the retired Ballarat professional cyclist built from scratch with an ambitious crowdfunding campaign in 2022.
Shaw has championed Ballarat crowds to get behind the team like it was their own for the AusCycling Road National Championships and these emerging female cyclists say you could feel it.
"Especially for the crit," said Duncan, who hails from New South Wales' Central Coast.
"Being an under-19 rider there's usually not many people watching but you could hear it."
Duncan has an ambitious RoadNats campaign tackling the Wednesday time trials before the Friday afternoon criterium quick turnaround to an early morning Saturday road race.
She said Shaw as team manager helped.
"Pat has lots of great knowledge he passes on to you," Duncan said. "He knows the highs and lows and what it's like for you in a race."
Shaw had been women's director sportif for a major cycling team in retirement but within weeks the women's domestic program had folded.
He took to social media, appealing for interest in launching a new Australian women's domestic team with a big picture focus to become one of the world's best and to importantly give women a pathway and education to reach their potential in the sport.
Selection for emerging riders has been based on character above talent.
Duncan, Pollock and Appleton said Team BridgeLane's women's program, now in its second year, had a few new faces but had quickly grown really close.
Pollock said it was nice being in an environment where the staff really cared.
She said having a team like Team BridgeLane offered important opportunities as women's cycling continued to boom, in Australia and internationally.
"The strength of women's cycling is growing in Australia. It has been big in Europe for awhile and Australia is catching up a bit," Pollock said.
"Being on a team and riding in nationals can take us to Europe where the competition is tough. Competition over there really makes you feel like a big fish in a small pond when you're in Australia."
The drawcard at RoadNats is the road race in Buninyong for greater exposure. While Duncan's junior showdown is on Saturday, Pollock and Appleton will ride for under-23 jerseys in a combined field with the elite women on Super Sunday.
The latter will be broadcast on SBS and Fox Sports and beamed to international audiences.
For the past 18 years, the Buninyong course has been shaped as an all-rounder course - neither tailored to pure climbers or pure sprinters. There are some technically challenging spots.
They said it was sad this was the final RoadNats edition in Ballarat and Buninyong with the festival set to move to an as yet unnamed location.
"It's a tough course," Pollock said. "It's never, ever easy no matter how fit you think you are. Races can be won or lost depending on the day."
