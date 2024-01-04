A splash of colour to welcome summer wildflowers

A bright splash of colour after most other wildflowers have finished helps to identify the magenta storksbill.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A member of the geranium and pelargonium family, this is a native wildflower that is usually found on drier slopes in forests or woodlands, as well as on roadsides and native grasslands that have not been ploughed or otherwise altered.
This plant shows high adaptability as far as habitat is concerned. It grows on the dry and open western plains around Skipton, and Rokewood, through to the sheltered higher-rainfall Wombat Forest.
CHECK OUT LAST WEEK'S NATURE NOTES: Tawny frogmouth family, abundant ducks in Lake Wendouree's bird survey
Because of their off-season appearance, and their intense magenta colour, these flowers are sometimes thought to belong to an exotic species, but they are true natives.
The magenta storksbill is a perennial, with a tough permanent rootstock. It survives the driest summers, although some of its leaves may shrivel with the heat. It revives with the autumn rains.
Known to botanists as Pelargonium rodneyanum, magenta storksbill is related to the showy garden pelargoniums. Despite its toughness in the wild, it is not as amenable to garden cultivation as are its long-cultivated relatives.
Another stunning late-season wildflower seen a week ago is the common fringe-lily, with dainty mauve flowers lasting only a day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.