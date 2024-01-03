Christmas calm on the roads despite year's high number of deaths

Ballarat Highway Patrol were pleased with driver behaviour in the region over the holiday period, with a generally ordinary Christmas capping off a horror year on the roads.
On Monday the police's state-wide Operation Roadwise came to a close after starting just before Christmas.
The operation saw more police out on the roads with a focus on speeding, driver behaviour, drink and drug driving.
In the Ballarat area, the operation saw a P-plater nabbed speeding twice in two minutes on the Western Highway, and another P-plater blowing 0.2 BAC.
In all a total of 12 drink drivers and three drug drivers were caught across the length of the police operation in Ballarat, other offences included:
Zero people in Ballarat were picked up for mobile phone usage whilst driving as part of the operation.
Ballarat Highway Patrol acting sergeant Matt Goonan said police were otherwise pleased with the results.
"I think in general, driver behaviour was fairly good. I think that is reflected in the results. There was no serious injury collisions. There were a few minor collisions that happen every day of the year," he said.
Ballarat police were also deployed to Inverleigh for Beyond the Valley, a four-day camping festival taking place across New Year's Eve.
"It is always a busy period... It wasn't out of the ordinary at all this year. I think in general everyone was reasonably well behaved and police were happy with driver behaviour," acting sergeant Goonan said.
In the Moorabool police service area, which also takes in Hepburn Shire, less drunk drivers were detected, but more speeding offences were handed out. Statistics include:
No seatbelt or mobile phone offences were reported in the Moorabool area during the operation.
It comes after Victoria recorded its worst road toll in 15 years, with several road deaths ending 2023.
A total of 16 people died on Victorian roads between December 15 and January 1.
It took the total number of road deaths across the state in 2023 to 296, the highest figure since 2008.
Among the state's most high-profile road fatalities in 2023 were a crash outside of a Daylesford hotel that killed five people and a crash at Piries near Mansfield which killed four foreign workers.
Statewide, more than 310,000 breath tests and almost 9000 roadside drug tests were administered during Operation Roadwise, catching some 668 people drink driving and 535 drug driving.
While most motorists acted responsibly over the Christmas and New Year period, road policing assistant commissioner Glenn Weir said the number of offences detected was unacceptable.
"As we enter the new year, we're appealing to motorists to reflect on their habits behind the wheel, take responsibility for their passengers and all other road users," he said.
"We'll be doing all we can to ensure that we don't have another year on the roads like we had in 2023."
Acting Sergeant Goonan told drivers to plan their trips, and make sure they took regular breaks to avoid fatigue and tragedy.
"There are plenty of small towns around that could do with your business as well," he said.
"It's better to arrive late than not at all."
