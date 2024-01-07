Fewer council meetings in 2024 could be a 'challenge', councillor says

Some Ballarat councillors said there could be challenges with council meetings in 2024, specifically over passing key strategies like the housing plan.
The first City of Ballarat council ordinary meeting for 2024 will not be held until February 28, two months into the new year.
Also in 2024, there will be no October meeting due to the local government elections and council going into care taker mode.
For 2024, there are a total of nine meetings scheduled and one for a mayor and deputy mayor election in November and to swear-in the new council.
In 2023, there were 11 and another for the mayoral team election in November, and unscheduled meetings in June and October.
In 2022, there were 11 meetings - excluding the planning meetings which occurred almost monthly, and two unscheduled meetings in October and November.
Councillor Daniel Moloney, who has been on council since 2016, said a balance was needed when planning meetings and agendas.
"Some meetings will be fairly quiet and other really heavy that can go to 11.30 or even close to midnight," he said.
"The key thing really more than anything else is to make sure that we're giving people a good opportunity to be alerted to upcoming issues."
Most agendas for the council meetings come out the Friday evening before the Wednesday meeting.
A marathon meeting in 2023 was the June meeting where the public discussed the gold mine dam proposal for two hours. This meeting also had the budget approval slated.
The agenda itself was a more than 800-page document.
Cr Moloney said long meetings could be "unavoidable" and might be the case as the council got to the end of the term before going into care-taker mode.
"When meetings have two or three big topics, you just don't get the opportunity to properly hear people out," he said.
Another long serving councillor Ben Taylor said many people are away in January but not having that meeting can "make it harder".
Cr Taylor said with possible new councillors coming in and the election in October, council might be challenged.
"We miss out on the October meeting and even November isn't much of a meeting as it's more of a statutory meeting to swear-in the new councillors," he said.
Cr Taylor said the council might be busy from February through to August.
"We've got to get on top of some of the big strategic work and tick that off," he said.
Cr Taylor said if there are a lot of changes in councillors, they will need to be briefed and it could delay the strategies going through.
City of Ballarat chief executive officer Evan King said the schedule has planning meetings scheduled for the second Wednesday of the month and ordinary meetings held on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
"In total there are 20 meetings for the entirety of 2024 and unscheduled meetings can be called if required as per the City of Ballarat's Governance Rules," he said.
"The next local council elections will be held in October 2024. Due to the election period, the Local Government Act prohibits certain functions and powers of councils known as 'caretaker period'.
"In the lead up to a general election, the local government sector adopts a caretaker period to avoid actions and decisions that may be interpreted as inappropriate and to ensure there is no inappropriate use of resources during the election period that appear to influence voters or bind an incoming council."
In 2024 the first planning meeting for council is scheduled on February 14.
