Military widows and families share their journey at Ballarat camp

In the decade or so Legatee Peta Gillespie has been involved with Legacy's Ballarat camp, she has seen some amazing acts of kindness and connection.
Bringing together military widows and their families, the group's camp provides a sense of community, as well as providing a much-needed break for many of the lone parents.
It's the simple interactions she most remembers from her time on camp.
"One of the greatest things that made me realise just how worthwhile this camp is was when a family from northern Victoria came down not long after their husband, father, had taken his life," she said.
"She came along to the camp, and after the camp we got a letter. I am going to cry just talking about it because it was just so beautiful.
"It said that the best thing that came out of it was watching her son talking to a new friend he had made, and they were there with their phones showing photographs of their fathers. That is powerful stuff."
Legacy's 2024 family camp came to Ballarat on Wednesday, with a group of 18 widows and their children visiting the city's wildlife park, before enjoying the day out on Lake Wendouree.
The annual camp is a welcome reprieve for many of the widows, such as Dagmar Van Der Linden, whose husband Damian had died of a heart attack whilst serving in the air force.
It was Ms Van Der Linden's third Legacy camp, which she attended alongside her two youngest Henry, 13, and Annaliese, 10.
"The kids like to meet other kids who also have struggles at home, not everything is rosy. They may have lost a parent, or their parents are suffering mental or emotional illnesses. Things that other kids just don't understand," she said.
"In their friendship network of people they are the only ones who do not have a father."
As a mother of seven, Ms Van Der Linden said the support Legacy had provided to her family had been "invaluable" following her husband's death in 2020.
Such supports included paid scholarships for her children to study at university and assisting her with accessing a veteran's pension.
"Two of the lads are at university, they have received Legacy scholarships. It has helped them to get ahead with life, get the second-hand car that they needed and help pay for university supplies and books, which can be expensive," she said.
"Also a great opportunity for people who are struggling financially, because I personally would never come to the Wildlife Park or Sovereign Hill, because it is too expensive. Just to give us those opportunities. We are really grateful for it."
Another military widow at this year's camp, Cath Rushbrooke, said meeting other military widows helped with the isolation of losing her husband.
"Legacy has been fabulous since the moment he passed away," she said.
"Meeting other widows my age has been good, occasionally we will meet up for wines and have a bit of a chat. We all have a similar dark sense of humour because of our shared experience. Just the camaraderie in that is really powerful."
Since the group's founding in 1923, Legacy has gone a long way in its provision of help to the families of those touched by war and military service.
Ms Gillespie, formerly Ballarat's first female, non-serving Legacy member and president, said the group had to take a different approach to supporting what she called the "fourth generation veterans" of recent conflicts.
"We have changed our charter to accept widows, children and those who 'gave their health', which covers a lot, whether it is mental or physical," she said.
The 2024 Legacy camp also came with a new innovation, with the addition of a peer support counsellor from Open Arms, a veterans and families counselling service, to provide assistance to people who come along to the camp when needed.
"Those families who want to talk to someone, an individual, maybe one of the kids, there is someone there who they can approach and know that they can speak in confidence," she said.
"It is an innovation that we haven't done before on previous camps, but we saw a need for it."
For more information, visit https://www.legacy.com.au/.
