Lessons, comebacks: juniors set pace in opening RoadNats action

FOR Will Holmes this was a lesson learnt, while for Lauren Bates this was the big comeback ride she needed.
Both have proudly pulled on the green and gold as Australian under-19 time trial champions in Mount Helen on day one in the AusCycling Road National Championships.
While cycling's big names come out to play from January 4, day one was about masters and top junior talent.
Holmes finished runner-up in the RoadNats junior time trial last summer but used the experience to come back with a smarter ride and a game he also fine-tuned in the world championships in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Norwood athlete clocked 24 minutes, 26.82 seconds on the 18.2-kilometre Federation University-based course. His time was 30 seconds faster than a year earlier and about 32 seconds on his nearest rival, Tasmanian Alex Eaves.
"It's good to finally win. It took a lot of training and hard work to get to this position. Last year was good learning to realise what level I needed to be at," Holmes said.
"...I know how hard it is to get technically right and know where to go the hardest and gain the most for time."
Holmes will return to Europe racing mid-year to tackle the junior circuit, with the aim to be in action for the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich in September.
But first, Holmes will be out to conquer Mount Buninyong when the junior road races are up on Saturday morning, January 6.
Canberra-based Bates is a former under-17 individual pursuit champion on the track, who claimed the Australian record with that title, and said it felt amazing to be back in the national colours.
"I'm very excited. I had a tough lead-in and it's been a long journey with lots of injuries and lots of setbacks but I'm happy and healthy now," Bates said.
To prepare for Ballarat, Bates undertook plenty of heat training to ensure she was ready for whatever the weather served up. And, despite "sweating so much" out on the Federation University Course, the method worked.
Bates, like Holmes, was the number one-ranked rider, and clocked a time of 28:06.02. The 17-year-old finished 40.46 seconds clear ahead of Central Coast rider Nicole Duncan, who rides for the Ballarat's Pat Shaw-launched Team BridgeLane women's program.
Her plans are to watch the criteriums and be back in action to bid for a second Australian jersey in the junior road race.
Meanwhile, a masters' time trial title was particularly special for Ballarat's Nick Locandro.
This is the last edition of the RoadNats on what has basically been on his mum's back door step.
The 2017 Australian Gran Fondo Championship in Buninyong, as part of RoadNats, was one of the last events Locandro's dad saw him ride. Sam Locandro died with younger on-set dementia soon after and Nick trained up to race the elites up Buninyong the next summer.
Locandro claimed the Australian men's masters one jersey, for riders aged 30-34, in a time of 26:58.30 with a 54.33 second gap on Bendigo contender Dan Peck.
He, along with Liam White, will lead a homegrown contingent in the elite men's road race in Buninyong on Sunday, January 7.
"RoadNats have always meant a lot to me. I grew up on Fisken Road, which was on the TT course," Locandro said. "...Mum walked down the back driveway with my sister to watch. It's really special to have a lot of family and friends here in support, being from Ballarat."
Meanwhile, Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club's Robert Braszell has become national champion in the men's masters 10 (age 75-79) category with a time of 34:16.20.
AUSCYCLING ROAD NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
TIME TRIALS - TOP THREE
MEN:
Will Holmes (Norwood), 24 minutes, 26.82 seconds
Alex Eaves (Burnie), +32.18sec
Jeremy Smith (Peel), +48.45sec
WOMEN:
Lauren Bates (Canberra), 28:26.02
Nicole Duncan (Central Coast), +40.46sec
Emily Dixon (Mornington), +50.26sec
