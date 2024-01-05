Classic 'tow' ride shows 'best of Ballarat' in cancer fight, Forster says

DETERMINED to be on course, Alana Forster finished an epic SPUD100 with the help of friends towing her in patches. Forster said this showed "the best of Ballarat".
Amid a busy AusCycling Road National Championships schedule, Dr Forster is encouraging people to be inspired by top riders to train up and have a go for a good cause in February.
The paracyclist is gearing up as an ambassador for the 2024 Ballarat Cycle Classic, the primary people-powered fundraiser for the city's world-class Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute.
Ballarat Cycle Classic was one of Dr Forster's first major rides in her continued recovery from a car accident. A doctor by trade and an elite-level cyclist, Forster spent about four months in hospital for a string of surgeries on broken bones.
After more than seven months, Dr Forster had enough of a knee bend to get back training and was on the bike, debuting as a para-athlete, for the 2023 RoadNats. Her classification is for a lower leg impairment.
The Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club vice-president, who moved to town from Canberra during the pandemic, was set on tackling the Classic's biggest ride - 160 kilometres (100 miles) - in what is largely a participatory event.
"It was the first time I had ridden in a decent bunch since I'd been back. I'd really missed cycling," Dr Forster said. "My parents volunteered. They came along and I'll always be grateful to the support I had."
When it was put to Dr Forster to be a Classic ambassador, she was "more than happy to oblige". She knew a lot of people, including those in the cycling club, who had lost loved ones to cancer.
One of her own cousins had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when he was four. They were close in age growing up before he went into remission and later died.
He is a key reason Dr Forster rides the Classic.
"Leukaemia is really treatable now but that was not available at that stage," Dr Forster said. "In terms of cancer treatment, we've come a long way.
"Fiona Elsey does a lot of work on immunotherapy treatment.
"Being the only regional cancer research centre in Australia is special and has put Ballarat on the map."
Dr Forster said the community support behind cutting edge research was incredible and the fact the FECRI team achieved what it did in global research entirely on community support and philanthropy was amazing.
Every cent from Ballarat Cycle Classic donations directly backs the Institute's research.
Dr Forster said the Classic had an event from everyone, from social rides to a pet-friendly family walk and endurance on the road to adrenaline-filled off-road events.
She also planned to be spruiking the Classic every chance she had during RoadNats.
Ballarat Cycle Classic is held February 17-18 with BMX riding on February 10. Details: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au.
