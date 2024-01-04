It's the last roll of the dice for Darley

Three games adrift of the top four, Darley will need everything to go right in the last five rounds of the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI season.
But a loss this week surely means curtains for the traditional powerhouse this in 2023-24
The round before Christmas saw just the second defeat of the season for this week's opponent Ballarat-Redan who struggled making just 114 with the bat in a comprehensive defeat by East Ballarat.
While not vulnerable yet, another loss to the Two Swords, this time to a side below it could spell danger, especially with Mount Clear, Bacchus Marsh, and potentially Darley - if it gets on a roll - looking to take that final position in the top four.
That Ballarat-Redan loss result leaves Darley with a small pulse, but if it can't get its own batting right as was its achilles heal in 2023, it'll be season over just one week into 2024, something no-one could have predicted coming in.
If Darley does pull off an upset on the road, it will leave the door very much open for Mount Clear who will face up to the struggling Naps-Sebas at Napoleons.
The Mounties were far too strong for Brown Hill in the previous round, chasing more than 200 with ease and they should start as favourites here as well. Mount Clear finds itself just one game outside the top four and will be eyeing off any one of three positions in coming weeks.
With Bacchus Marsh to come next round, the Mounties find themselves in the middle of what looks to be a good draw on paper. They can't afford a slip-up here.
Bacchus Marsh was outstanding, picking up four wins in the opening half of the season. It too remains well in finals contention, and would fancy its chances against Brown Hill, one of three clubs you can already draw a line through.
Brown Hill's position doesn't really do its season justice, it will use the final weeks to hone a game for what should be a charge up the ladder next season.
While the battle for the finals heats up, the match-of-the-round could very well be a grand final preview with Wendouree to host Golden Point.
Golden Point remain undefeated, while Wendouree has found some great from after a slightly shaky start. In fact, so good has the Red Caps form been recently, it's net run rate has actually overtaken that of the Pointees.
This game looms as a great indication of how the two sides will match up against each other if they should clash in a longer form match during the finals.
The team with the most to gain this round though is East Ballarat. The Hawks, should they defeat Buninyong could move up to second if other results go their way. This should be another six points for the reigning champs.
Ballarat-Redan v Darley @ Alfredton
Ballarat-Redan - David Carton, Riley Fisher, Aidan Fletcher, Michael Hayes, Robert Hind,Joshua Mackley, Connor Ronan, Randhir Sandhu (c), Brendan Thomson
Darley - no team supplied
Naps-Sebas v Mount Clear @ Napoleons
Naps-Sebas - Luke Corden, Sajith Dissanayaka, Nathan Doonan, Zac Healy, Corey Hucker, Harry Peirson, Sam Peters, Daniel Scott (c), Jake Scott, Lachlan Sheridan, Dylan York
Mount Clear - Ashley George, Kylan Jans, Jack Jeffrey, Thomas Le Lievre (c), Ajay Mada, Zack Maple, Hugh McGregor, Joel Moriarty, Lachlan Payne, Jacob Smith, Matt Ward
Bacchus Marsh v Brown Hill @ Maddingley Park
Bacchus Marsh - no team supplied
Brown Hill - Tom Bourke-Finn (c), Nick Cochrane, Shashi Fernando, Lahriu Gunasinhage, Fraser Hunt, Jason Knowles, Ryan Knowles, Akila Lakshan, Martin Porter, Viraj Pushpakumara, Jaxon Thomas
Wendouree v Golden Point @ CE Brown Reserve
Wendouree - Cooper Andrews, Tom Batters, Liam Brady, Tom Godson, Youhanna Mani, Ash McCafferty, Mick Nolan, Heath Pyke (c), Stephen Segrave, Murphy Skinner, Liam Wood
Golden Point - no team supplied
East Ballarat v Buninyong @ Russell Square
East Ballarat - no team supplied
Buninyong - no team supplied
GOLDEN POINT 48, WENDOUREE 37, EAST BALLARAT 37, BALLARAT-REDAN 36, Mount Clear 30, Bacchus Marsh 24, Darley 18, Brown Hill 6, Naps-Sebas 6, Buninyong 6
