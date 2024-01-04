Man blames alleged speeding on fast food going cold

While Ballarat was lucky to escape any fatal crashes across the Christmas-New Year period, police were left shaking their heads after several dramatic intercepts in the area.
Following on from a P-plater who was allegedly sprung speeding twice in five minutes, and an L-plater allegedly caught four times over the limit, police have shared details on three more incidents over the past week.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, Highway Patrol officers intercepted a 21-year-old man on the Western Highway after he was caught allegedly driving at 147kmh in a 110 zone.
He told police "he had just purchased fast food and was rushing to get to a friend's house in Ballarat before the food went cold".
The car he was driving, his mother's, was impounded on the spot.
A man with a suspended driver's licence was also sprung on Wiltshire Lane in Delacombe, with police immediately impounding his car.
Meanwhile, earlier in December at a breath testing site on Gillies Street in Wendouree, a 45-year-old man allegedly blew .170 - his licence was immediately suspended and his car impounded, police said.
2023 had the highest number of deaths on the road in 15 years, police said, at 296 across Victoria.
"Extreme behaviours such as driving without a licence, travelling at extreme speeds, high-range drink driving, illicit drug driving or often a combination of these behaviours contributed to approximately a quarter of fatal collisions in 2023," police said.
"We all have to do better in 2024."
