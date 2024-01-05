Leading Ballarat's live music scene to keep it growing

Born and raised in Ballarat, Lachlan Anderson's biggest passion is to keep nurturing the live music scene despite its sometimes tenuous nature.
"I just love live music and if I can share a little bit of wisdom to anyone I'm more than willing to," he said.
"I just love seeing a band start their career on [Volta's] stage and then seeing them potentially book a festival, tour or release an album, I think that is pretty special."
The Volta venue programmer has always been passionate about music.
In junior school he played mandatory instruments like the recorder and also tried his hand at violin.
Mr Anderson also took up the bagpipes for a while, connecting to his Scottish heritage from his fathers side.
"That was pretty hard," he said.
"I wanted to play the drums and I really enjoyed that, and I've purchased some amazing guitars over the last 10 years and then sold them to friends."
Mr Anderson said it was his brother who was the more talented musician.
"I just knew I wanted to be involved in the music industry - I didn't know what that was when I was younger," he said.
"A lot of my friends were in bands that were touring Australia and then they eventually toured the world, I piggybacked onto their tours and careers, shook hands and figured out what kind of sector I wanted to be involved with."
Prior to Volta, Mr Anderson was the venue manager of Karova Lounge and would often have people asking about gigs.
"Then from there I started managing bands," he said.
"It was kind of a natural progression from venue manager to programming."
Mr Anderson said the music scene in Ballarat is a constant ebb and flow.
"There's bands that pop up and are quite successful and then, off that, the other bands see success from a regional town and new bands will spawn," he said.
"You'll get a lot of touring acts coming through and the scene won't be thriving as much, and then all of a sudden, they'll flip around and there won't be as many touring acts but the local scene will be really strong."
Mr Anderson said there was a mix of younger generations coming through as well as some older musicians who are working in the industry full time.
"They keep the scene really strong because being in a regional town, if you see people prospering and being successful ... it gives them an inspiration to think I can do that too," he said.
In an industry where connections are key, Mr Anderson said he hopes he can keep encouraging younger Ballarat musicians to pursue their goals.
"I would like to see myself as someone who can bridge the gap from the bigger, wider Australian music industry and share my knowledge, if needed, to the younger generation or anyone who would like to know," he said.
"To help them, boost their career or start their career or give them some insight or knowledge or even just pass on an email or a connection."
Ms Anderson wants to see people fall in love with Ballarat the way he did and decide to make the city their home.
"It's on the right path, I feel like multiculturalism is an amazing thing in this town and I think it's growing," he said.
"It is a happy town and everyone's just trying to make it a little bit better."
