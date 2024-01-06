New year, fresh start: Council navigating challenges and opportunities in 2024

As we usher in 2024, wisdom comes with reflection of our local council challenges and opportunities for this year ahead.
When talking to visitors, they're amazed at Ballarat's beauty and Sturt Street's spectacular 'Christmas centre'.
This week, it's the national cycling pride.
Yes, there's work to finish Bridge Street and attract new business prosperity, like our Armstrong Street success.
The Melbourne entrance and glistening Lake Wendouree paint a picture of our admired golden city.
Our council staff deserve acknowledgment for this brilliant presentation, so when you see them in the streets or gardens at this weekend's cycling events, just a quick thank you would be great.
A highlight of our 'event year' starts with this internationally watched race, admired through the Tour de France, and has delivered talented local cyclists who gain inspiration to ride.
This is the envy of many other towns and on Thursday, spectators from France and Kazakhstan cheered on the para-cyclist participants.
I have been a strong vocal backer of this event since inception in Ballarat, and deeply concerned with the old cliché 'you don't know what you've lost until its gone'.
Steve Moneghetti inspired a plethora of runners, and we can't wait to see Ballarat's first marathon in April.
Similarly, the Ballarat Road Nationals follows 107 years of 'Melbourne to Ballarat' cycling event.
This embedded history is at threat of loss with the event's relocation to another town. It requires Ballarat and Buninyong to rattle the sabres for its return in the future.
Other feedback that I'm passionate about, which reflects our diverse community, is the need to provide an Australia Day that balances both the pride some new citizens feel after their citizenship ceremony and also, the hurt that others associate with this day.
For an otherwise quiet tourism time, at the Summer Sundays and Organs of the Goldfields, Ballarat does shine.
Whilst many families are struggling, our free Botanical Gardens Summer Sundays series is there for all to get behind.
Recent challenges faced by regional councils have been significant, from ongoing funding and infrastructure development, the metro-regional population movement, the pressing matters of environmental sustainability and how to expand housing without creating future ghettos, and trading off heritage.
It's a balance to understand our role, versus the many state and federal social agendas in play, sucking council resources into roles that sit outside community expectations.
To remain disciplined around rates, roads and rubbish can seem that we don't care about broader social issues, however we need to make decisions that provide services to Ballarat - planning infrastructure for the rapid shift in our population growth, and the physical, spiritual, and emotional needs of our diverse community.
My involvement from conception and development of these projects has been exciting and challenging, but our council's concerted commitment to see progress highlights the effect of our council capability.
This pathway will set a high bar ensuring a professional and excited newly-elected council (at the end of 2024) to continue long-term project delivery.
Additionally, community engagement is crucial for councils' best results.
Residents should continue to actively participate in civic processes, attend council meetings, and voice their concerns through public question time to help achieve our best municipal outcomes.
Asset protection and development was recently discussed at a Federation University global forum.
Locally, our community has been clamouring for state and federal infrastructure funding for improvements including airport developments, sealed roads, better bus networks, and waste management solutions.
While progress has been made, there is still much work to be done to ensure our rural and regional communities are equipped to handle the demands of a growing population.
Local government must prioritize strategic planning and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure sustainable and respectful development benefiting everyone.
Economic benefits will come with the 'right' infill development, upper-level re-use and enhancing the capacity and personality of our charming heritage city.
Whilst looking after what we've got, Ballarat can engage in initiatives that promote environmental sustainability and population growth.
These approaches can include implementing eco-friendly practices to building and planning methods that intend to retain and compliment much of our authentic built form.
This is not just an economic and environmental imperative, but also an aesthetic and social responsibility to safeguard the well-being and beauty of Ballarat for current and future generations.
Examples like World Heritage Serial Listing of the Victorian Goldfields is globally admired and supported by our surrounding municipalities, with an estimated economic return over $100m per annum.
Reflecting on 2024 opportunities, it is essential to acknowledge the collaborative leadership within our local communities like Committee for Ballarat, Commerce Ballarat, tourism, hospital, and education bodies.
When introducing this concept in 2017, 'Ballarat Now and Into the Future,' there was united positivity with successful lobbying that attracted enormous funding to begin delivery of our significant agreed package.
We need to ensure continued collaboration, and completion of projects like the Ballarat Airport runway, the Railway Station, Gothic Fernery, Link Road, and the Animal Shelter.
In conclusion, 2024 presents a unique opportunity for Ballarat's council to reset, refocus, and reaffirm its commitments to Ballarat.
Let this be the year when we collectively strive for excellence and a prosperous future, ensuring that Ballarat remains a vibrant place we are proud to call home.
